George Clooney receives 10-Minute ovation for ‘Jay Kelly’ at Venice 

George Clooney is getting a huge round of applause for his new project!
On Thursday, August 28, the 64-year-old actor joined costar Adam Sandler and director Noah Baumbach at the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of their new comedy film, Jay Kelly.
Following the screening of their flick at the Sala Grande theater, the cast and crew received a 10-minute standing ovation, as per Deadline.
While the crowd was erupting in cheer and applause, Clooney leaned forward to kiss his wife Amal Clooney, who looked emotional.
The American actor and filmmaker went on to hug Sandler, 58, and Baumbach, 55, who also embraced one another.
Jay Kelly’s special achievement comes after Clooney pulled back the film from several of the festival’s events amid an illness.
Previously, he skipped a press conference for the film, which took place earlier in the day on Thursday, August 28.
"As you may know, George Clooney is not gonna be here because he has a bad sinus infection. We think he should be on the red carpet tonight, but he is very sorry he cannot be with us," the moderator said at the event.
According to reports, George Clooney and Amal Clooney arrived in Venice on Tuesday but he began to feel unwell on Wednesday and "was advised to head straight home and rest up" before the world premiere.
Jay Kelly is set to hit theaters on November 14 and will be available to stream on Netflix on December 5.