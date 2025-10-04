Cillian Murphy expressions on Taylor Swift’s engagement ring spark frenzy

The Peaky Blinders mafia boss, Cillian Murphy, has left the internet in stitches with his unexpected reaction on Taylor Swift’s engagement ring.
During her appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, October 3, Taylor excitedly flaunted her giant diamond while speaking about her engagement to the NFL player, Travis Kelce.
Speaking to the 14-time Grammy-winner, Graham excitedly mentioned, “There’s a lot to congratulate Taylor Swift about, but the one I feel I ought to congratulate you about is your new bit of finger jewellery,”
To which Taylor replied, “The hardware upgrade?”, while showing off the giant ring to the host and fellow guests, Cillian, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Domhall Gleeson and musical guest Lewis Capaldi.
As everyone started applauding and celebrating for the singer, Cillian was caught on camera with a relatively stoic expression once his clapping petered off.
Soon after the video clip from the show went viral, the Oppenheimer actor’s fans swamped the comments section with hilarious reactions.
“Cillian’s soul is evaporating,” one user noted, while another demanded, “We need a whole side screen with just Cillian’s facial expressions”
“Cillian's face. Every meme came alive. He could be anywhere but here,” noted a third.
“Cillian trying to show emotions is whole mood,” another commented.