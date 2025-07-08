King Charles rewinds royal state visit memories before welcoming Macron in UK

Buckingham Palace recently shared a handful of throwback memories from previous state visits at Windsor Castle ahead of the French President's UK tour.

On Tuesday, July 8, the Royal Family turned to its official Instagram handle to release never-before-seen photos of the monarch’s late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, during her reign.

According to the latest royal post, the last state visit was hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle in 2014, when the President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, visited Britain.

The first image showed a black-an-white image, featuring deceased royals Queen Elizabeth and her late husband, Prince Philip, alongside King Hussein and Queen Dina of Jordan at Windsor Castle.

Notably, the detail of the snapshot which grabbed the attention of fans was young King Charles and her sister, Princess Anne, who were also in attendance in 1995, to host the royal guests with their legendary parents.

List of royal guests who have visited the UK:

The fourth slide highlighted Queen Elizabeth II and the former Duke of Edinburgh alongside Queen Margrethe, and Prince Henrik of Denmark in 1974.

In addition to these state visits, German President Roman Herzog, Jordan's King Abdullah II, Queen Margrethe of Denmark, King Olav of Norway, President of the Republic of India Prathibha Devi Singh Patil, Sheikha Mozah bint Nasser Al-Missned, the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani had been hosted by the British Royal Family members during their esteemed tours.

French President, Emmanuel Macron, and First Lady Brigitte Macron UK's visit: 

The French President, Emmanuel Macron, and First Lady Brigitte Macron’s three-day state visit will mark King Charles’ first state visit since he took over the British throne in 2022.

Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron are set to arrive in the UK on Tuesday, July 8, 2025.    

