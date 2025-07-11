Taylor Swift credited for Ed Sheeran's NFL adoration with surprising backstory

Taylor Swift credited for Ed Sheerans NFL adoration with surprising backstory
Taylor Swift credited for Ed Sheeran's NFL adoration with surprising backstory 

Taylor Swift helped introduce Ed Sheeran to the NFL years before she started dating the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce.

During his Thursday, July 10, appearance on Kylie Kelce's podcast Not Gonna Lie, Ed shared a fun story of how he got into the American football fandom.

Known for being a Tennessee Titans enthusiast, the Perfect crooner shared Taylor's part in his journey, noting, "I moved to Nashville for Taylor's Red Tour in 2013 and I got a place there."

The Shape of You singer added, "I went to Walmart to buy bits to move in and I just bought some pajamas. And then when I got home, I was wearing the pajamas. And when someone was around, they were like, 'Oh, you're a Titans fan?' I was like, 'Guess I am.’”

Without any deep love for the game or hometown loyalty, Ed's path to the NFL world was just a happy accident and a simple wardrobe choice, which has lasted for over a decade.

Despite the Titans' struggles to reach the NFL's upper echelon, the 34-year-old British singer has remained loyal and has compared them to his soccer club back home.

Choosing a fun example, Ed teased his team, "They're always the bridesmaid - actually, I wouldn't even say that they're a bridesmaid. They're invited to the wedding. They're there."

Though Ed admitted that the Titans aren't exactly winner material, he finds joy in the unpredictable nature of American football.

The start of the NFL's connection was accidental; however, it would not have been possible without his close bond with Taylor.

Notably, their friendship dates back to 2012, when their first collaboration, Everything Has Changed, appeared on the Lover singer's Red album.

Ed then joined her for the Red Tour's US leg, which brought him to Nashville.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Justin Bieber to surprise release seventh album featuring 20 tracks
Justin Bieber to surprise release seventh album featuring 20 tracks
The 'Baby' crooner has drop the album name and tracks titles in unexpected Instagram update

Julian McMahon’s cause of death made public after sudden passing
Julian McMahon’s cause of death made public after sudden passing
'Nip/Tuck' and 'Charmed' star died last week as his wife Kelly confirmed his death news

Ray Stevens now recovering in Nashville after suffering from heart attack
Ray Stevens now recovering in Nashville after suffering from heart attack
Ray Stevens underwent angioplasty and is now walking around the hospital with the help of a nurse

Ben Affleck’s career plan sparks fear in Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck’s career plan sparks fear in Jennifer Lopez
'Gone Girl' star has been offered by a lucrative deal to do a podcast with best bud Matt Damon

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori stuns fans with her new look
Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori stuns fans with her new look
Bianca Censori, Kanye "Ye" West’s wife, unveiled her stunning hair transformation, flowing brunette hair with bold bands

Lady Gaga hails Doechii as 'immediately legendary' in powerful tribute
Lady Gaga hails Doechii as 'immediately legendary' in powerful tribute
The 'Abracadabra' singer express her admiration for Doechii in a recent cover story with British Vogue

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner enjoy ‘better than ever’ bond after divorce
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner enjoy ‘better than ever’ bond after divorce
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who share two daughters, finalized their divorce last year after a tense court battle

Tom Cruise extends olive branch to ex-wife Nicole Kidman’s husband Keith Urban
Tom Cruise extends olive branch to ex-wife Nicole Kidman’s husband Keith Urban
'Mission: Impossible' actor has agreed to meet with ex-wife Nicole Kidman and their two adopted kids