Priyanka Chopra drops adorable portrait of daughter Malti with Nick Jonas  

Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas, who have kept their daughter Malti Marie's face out of the public eye, recently shared a glimpse of her.

On Friday, July 11, the Baywatch actress took to her Instagram account to release never-before-seen photos from her recent family trip.

Priyanka and Nick seemingly decided to take a break from their busy working schedules as they planned a short family vacation to Miami Beach on Florida accompanied by their three-year-old munchkin.

The Quantico starlet scribbled a moving caption for her post that reads, "And we’re off #summerbaby," before including two red hearts emoji.

While sharing a carousel of family frames from their fun time in Florida, the mom-of-one revealed the beautiful face of her little one.

She dropped a handmade painting of her daughter, showing the little Malti wearing a yellow Disney princess’s yellow outfit as she beamed for the camera.

In another slide, Priyanka showed the artistic side of her daughter, as she was busy drawing during their flight.

Fans reaction over Malti Marie's portrait: 

As the 42-year-old actress’s post gained traction on social media, several fans flocked to the comments section with family pictures.

One fan commented, "Malti’s curly hair reminded me of Nick from 2007. So cute."

"Flexing the bond in the best possible way inspiring," another penned.

A third wrote, "The painting of Malti Marie Moana in that yellow dress is as beautiful as a sunflower basking in golden light — radiant, pure, and full of joy."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas relationship timeline: 

For those unaware, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who exchanged marital vows in 2018, welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, on January 15, 2022. 

