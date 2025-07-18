Kris Jenner joins Khloé Kardashian to mark cousin Cici Bussey's birthday

  • By Web Desk
  • |
Kris Jenner has not forgotten her late husband, Robert Kardashian, and his extended family even after years of his demise! 

On Thursday, July 17, the momager took to her Instagram handle to share a heartfelt birthday tribute to her deceased partner’s first cousin, Cici Bussey.

"Nobu birthday vibes for @cicibussey! Makeup by @etienneortega, hair by @justinemarjan, cardigan @maisonalaia @khloekardashian," Kris captioned her post.

Days after attending the high-profile wedding festivities of Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos in Italy alongside her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, The Kardashians star stepped out in Nobu to celebrate a special day of her close pal with her second eldest daughter, Khloé Kardashian.

Khloé also scribbled a moving caption for her beloved aunt, "Happy happy birthday, my angel @cicibussey! I love you more than words can express! Thank you for the most majestic memories. Simply. Thank you. I love all of you and every single story!"

The 69-year-old American reality TV actress dropped a photo of herself wearing all black for the latest outing at the celebrity go-to spot.

In another frame, Kris was all smiles while posing for a perfect birthday shot accompanied by Cici and Khloé.

However, the mom-of-six did not include her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, whom she began dating in 2014, in her birthday post.

For those unaware, Cici Bussey is the first cousin of Khloé Kardashian‘s late father, Robert Kardashian, and has been extremely close with Kris and the rest of the family for years. 

