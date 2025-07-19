Nicola Peltz wows in stylish black co-ord with Brooklyn Beckham in St Tropez

Nicola Peltz wows in stylish black co-ord with Brooklyn Beckham in St Tropez


Nicola Peltz was a beauty in black during her new outing with Brooklyn Beckham.

The 30-year-old American actress and billionaire heiress served fashion goals in head turning look as she stepped out with her 26-year-old model husband in the beautiful St Tropez.

In the photos shared by the Daily Mail on Friday, July 18, Nicola wowed in a stylish black co-ord, rocking a cropped top with fur detailing and fitted pedal pushers that accentuated her toned figure.

To complete the look, the Lola actress wore statement silver earrings, high-heeled black sandals, and carried a chic black handbag.

Leading the way while holding Nicola’s hand was her dashing husband, Brooklyn, dressed in a crisp white shirt, khaki pants, and a black baseball cap.

P.C. Aissaoui Nacer/BACKGRID/Daily Mail
P.C. Aissaoui Nacer/BACKGRID/Daily Mail

However, the shared pictures captured the pair appear strained, possibly due to their ongoing rift with his parents, Victoria and David Beckham.

Speaking about the family feud, an insider told the outlet that Brooklyn and Nicola have left David and Victoria completely heartbroken, and the rift between them has now become “irreparable.”

The duo also skipped David Beckham’s milestone 50th birthday bash and just a few days later returned to the UK for a brand’s photoshoot, adding fuel to the ongoing family drama.

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham tied the know in April 2022.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Robbie Pardlo, lead singer of R&B trio City High, passes away at 46

Robbie Pardlo, lead singer of R&B trio City High, passes away at 46
‘The Only One I Trust’ singer Robbie Pardlo was a member of Grammy-nominated R&B/Hip-Hop group City High

Barbra Streisand pens emotional note after Alan Bergman's death

Barbra Streisand pens emotional note after Alan Bergman's death
Oscar-winning lyricist and Barbra Streisand collaborator Alan Bergman has passed away at the age of 99

Nicole Kidman, Sandra Bullock share sweet hug on 'Practical Magic 2' set

Nicole Kidman, Sandra Bullock share sweet hug on 'Practical Magic 2' set
Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman have reunited for the sequel of 'Practical Magic' after more than 25 years later

Dylan Dreyer, husband Brian Fichera part ways after 12 years of marriage

Dylan Dreyer, husband Brian Fichera part ways after 12 years of marriage
The 'Today' meteorologist and her husband Brian Fichera share three children together

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's romance 'unbreakable' after major crisis

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's romance 'unbreakable' after major crisis
The pop icon Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have become close amid a major family crisis

Beyoncé concert turns dangerous as crowd surge sparks stampede

Beyoncé concert turns dangerous as crowd surge sparks stampede
'Halo' singer performed the final show of Cowboy Carter concerts at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Kate Beckinsale announces mother Judy Loe’s death at 78

Kate Beckinsale announces mother Judy Loe’s death at 78
Judy Loe passed away two years after being diagnosed with final-stage cancer diagnosis

Emma Roberts shares adorable selfie with her mini-me son Rhodes: 'My bestie'

Emma Roberts shares adorable selfie with her mini-me son Rhodes: 'My bestie'
Emma Roberts, who is currently engaged to Cody John, shares Rhode with ex-partner Garrett Hedlund