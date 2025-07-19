Nicola Peltz wows in stylish black co-ord with Brooklyn Beckham in St Tropez

Nicola Peltz was a beauty in black during her new outing with Brooklyn Beckham.
The 30-year-old American actress and billionaire heiress served fashion goals in head turning look as she stepped out with her 26-year-old model husband in the beautiful St Tropez.
In the photos shared by the Daily Mail on Friday, July 18, Nicola wowed in a stylish black co-ord, rocking a cropped top with fur detailing and fitted pedal pushers that accentuated her toned figure.
To complete the look, the Lola actress wore statement silver earrings, high-heeled black sandals, and carried a chic black handbag.
Leading the way while holding Nicola’s hand was her dashing husband, Brooklyn, dressed in a crisp white shirt, khaki pants, and a black baseball cap.
However, the shared pictures captured the pair appear strained, possibly due to their ongoing rift with his parents, Victoria and David Beckham.
Speaking about the family feud, an insider told the outlet that Brooklyn and Nicola have left David and Victoria completely heartbroken, and the rift between them has now become “irreparable.”
The duo also skipped David Beckham’s milestone 50th birthday bash and just a few days later returned to the UK for a brand’s photoshoot, adding fuel to the ongoing family drama.
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham tied the know in April 2022.