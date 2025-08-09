Home / Entertainment

Kourtney earns title of ‘favorite Kardashian’ for sharing unfiltered body pics

Kourtney Kardashian is garnering immense praises for being real!

On Friday, August 8, the 46-year-old took to her Instagram account to share a carousel of photos from her life lately.

Her heartwarming photo dump featured delicious food, blooming flowers, scenic views, and sweet moments with her family.

However, it was Kourtney’s fourth slide which received praises from her 217 million followers as she shared “unfiltered” photos of her body.

In the image, the mother-of-four could be seen wearing a nude-toned bodysuit, baring her legs and flashing her busty cleavage.

She looked as beautiful as ever in the makeup-free mirror selfie taken inside what looked like a vacation home.

“Food for the soul,” she wrote in the caption.


Soon after Kourtney’s post, her ardent fans rushed to the comment section to gush over her realistic approach, crowning her as their favorite “Kardashian.”

“It's crazy but your body looks so much better than your sisters'. It's real!” on user wrote.

While another added, “And we applaud you for sticking [up] for all of us that couldn't afford changing our bodies.”

“Beautiful unfiltered. My favorite Kardashian,” the third added.

A fourth gushed, “I love that you post unfiltered! So comfortable in who you are because you're loved right.”

While Kourtney's earned praises for being real, her other family members, including mom Kris Jenner and sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have admitted that they underwent cosmetic procedures to achieve their striking looks.

