Home / Entertainment

Machine Gun Kelly reveals going to rehab in new single ‘Cliché’

Machine Gun Kelly went to rehabilitation center to become a better father to his kids

Machine Gun Kelly reveals going to rehab in new single ‘Cliché’
Machine Gun Kelly reveals going to rehab in new single ‘Cliché’

Machine Gun Kelly has opened up about “changing” to become a better father for his newborn daughter, Saga Blade Fox-Baker.

He revealed going to rehabilitation center for his family and kids in the latest song, Cliché.

The pop icon sang, “I’m lookin’ at the kids’ faces. Sittin’ in the driveway while I pack up suitcases / I just ruined their holiday and lies don’t die, they grow / Everything you try to hide eventually shows.”

He explained, “I broke this home, but I’ll change for our daughter, so she’s not alone. I wrote this in Room Three, spending Christmas in rehabilitation. I got no phone, just a cell that I’m trapped in while my home’s vacant.”

MGK, who also shares 15-year-old daughter Casie Colson with his ex Emma Cannon, also reflected on his personal struggles in the newly released single.

“But I’m fixated on the gossip that I know is happenin’ / While I’m just being left out of the conversation / It’s a complicated relationship, that’s nobody’s business,” the lyrics further read.

The American singer was in rehab during holidays last year.

During his stay in the mental health facility, he broke up with Meghan.

MGK welcomed his child with ex Meghan Fox on March 27, 2025.

You Might Like:

David Justice spills bombshell reason behind Halle Berry divorce

David Justice spills bombshell reason behind Halle Berry divorce
Halle Berry and David Justice called it quits in 1997 after four years of marriage

Ed Sheeran feels ‘overwhelmed’ after teaming up with ‘Harry Potter’ star

Ed Sheeran feels ‘overwhelmed’ after teaming up with ‘Harry Potter’ star
‘Harry Potter’ star Rupert Grint teams up with Ed Sheeran for ‘A Little More’ music video, nearly after 15 years

Kourtney Kardashian breaks silence on backlash over son’s no life vest photo

Kourtney Kardashian breaks silence on backlash over son’s no life vest photo
Kourtney Kardashian sparked criticism after sharing a photo with her toddler Rocky without a life vest

Selena Gomez plans to follow Taylor Swift’s lead by re-recording her songs

Selena Gomez plans to follow Taylor Swift’s lead by re-recording her songs
Selena Gomez to re-record her old iconic songs as she seemingly follows Taylor Swift’s strategy

Justin Bieber melts internet with swoon-worthy peeks of his time with Jack

Justin Bieber melts internet with swoon-worthy peeks of his time with Jack
Hailey and Justin Bieber’s only child, son Jack Blues Bieber, is going to turn 1 this month

Victoria Beckham hypes Cruz after David Beckham’s olive branch to Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham hypes Cruz after David Beckham’s olive branch to Brooklyn
David Beckham recently extended a subtle peace gesture to estranged son, Brooklyn Beckham

Dua Lipa soaks up sun and ‘vitamin sea’ in white after hit Sunny Hill Festival

Dua Lipa soaks up sun and ‘vitamin sea’ in white after hit Sunny Hill Festival
The Sunny Hill Festival hitmaker turns up the heat in a sizzling white ensemble during beach outing

Gracie Abrams drops sweet post after covering Taylor Swift’s hit track in LA

Gracie Abrams drops sweet post after covering Taylor Swift’s hit track in LA
The Secret of Us Tour hitmaker performed a 10-minute cover of Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well’ during her Los Angeles show

5 true-crime documentaries that will send chills down your spine

5 true-crime documentaries that will send chills down your spine
These eerie true crime documentaries reveal disturbing real-life events that serve as cautionary tale

Billy Joel reacts to being name-dropped in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty’

Billy Joel reacts to being name-dropped in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty’
Billy Joel joins ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ fandom after being name-dropped in new episode

Bianca Censori revives her pre-Kanye West marriage glam in chic black outfit

Bianca Censori revives her pre-Kanye West marriage glam in chic black outfit
Kanye West's wife turns heads in trendy black outfit during outing with rapper and his ex Kim Kardashian’s kids

Selena Gomez mentions Benny Blanco in sweet message as key event nears

Selena Gomez mentions Benny Blanco in sweet message as key event nears
Selena Gomez names Benny Blanco in heartfelt message for fans ahead of honourable event