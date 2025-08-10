Machine Gun Kelly reveals going to rehab in new single ‘Cliché’

Machine Gun Kelly has opened up about “changing” to become a better father for his newborn daughter, Saga Blade Fox-Baker.
He revealed going to rehabilitation center for his family and kids in the latest song, Cliché.
The pop icon sang, “I’m lookin’ at the kids’ faces. Sittin’ in the driveway while I pack up suitcases / I just ruined their holiday and lies don’t die, they grow / Everything you try to hide eventually shows.”
He explained, “I broke this home, but I’ll change for our daughter, so she’s not alone. I wrote this in Room Three, spending Christmas in rehabilitation. I got no phone, just a cell that I’m trapped in while my home’s vacant.”
MGK, who also shares 15-year-old daughter Casie Colson with his ex Emma Cannon, also reflected on his personal struggles in the newly released single.
“But I’m fixated on the gossip that I know is happenin’ / While I’m just being left out of the conversation / It’s a complicated relationship, that’s nobody’s business,” the lyrics further read.
The American singer was in rehab during holidays last year.
During his stay in the mental health facility, he broke up with Meghan.
MGK welcomed his child with ex Meghan Fox on March 27, 2025.