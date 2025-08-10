Home / Entertainment

Chris Pratt shares sneak peek into ‘Terminal List’ season 2 filming

Chris Pratt will reprise his role of James Reece in the second season of ‘The Terminal List’


Chris Pratt has delighted his fans by sharing behind-the-scene clips of most-awaited The Terminal List season two.

On Saturday night, August 9, the Avenger star took to Instagram to share sneak peek of the upcoming show.

Chris captioned the video, “Things are heating up on the set of Terminal List Season 2 #bts.”

In the viral clip, he was can be seen fighting the bad guys under a tunnel, surrounded by flames.

The upcoming show will star Chris as James Reece and Ben Edwards as Taylor Kitsch.

His BTS video came after he attended the premiere of the second season in New York last week along with author Jack Carr and co-stars.

During the premiere, the creator revealed that upcoming show will not be exactly adapted like the book series.

As per Collider, Jack said at the premiere, “We can't follow it because some things that I wrote about in the book actually came true [in real life], and in the book, the character prevents them from happening.”

Moreover, Edwin Hodge, Caitlin Bassett, Constance Wu, Riley Keough, Jeanne Tripplehorn and LaMonica Garrett will also star in the most-awaited series.

Notably, The Terminal List season 2 does not have a confirmed release date, but it is expected to be released in late 2025 or early 2026.

