Home / Entertainment

Nick Jonas gets emotional as Jonas Brothers kick off tour: ‘Dream come true’

Jonas Brothers kicked off their JONAS20 tour at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday


It’s a “dream come true moment” for Nick Jonas!

On Sunday, August 10, Jonas Brothers kicked off their JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

During the show, Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas performed many of their old and recent hit songs, including Celebrate!, Lovebug and Love Me to Heaven.

Now, the 32-year-old singer took to his Instagram account to share his feeling on performing their first show in hometown.

“Can’t put into words what last night meant to me and my family. Growing up down the street from this iconic venue and having the chance to play to a sold-out crowd of 52k people was truly a dream come true,” he wrote in the caption.

Nick continued, “Not to mention the special guests who were gracious enough to give incredible performances that signified the journey we’ve been on over these past 20 years. My heart is full.”

“It’s going to probably take me a few days, maybe weeks to fully unpack what happened on August 10, 2025 but I’ll tell you one thing for sure, I can’t wait to get back on stage tomorrow night in Bristow and continue this celebration of life, family and music,” he added.

Joans Brothers also invited many guests onstage for performances, including Switchfoot, Jesse McCartney and Marshmello.

The show was concluded with a huge surprise as Jonad Brothers welcomed their former Camp Rock costar Demi Lovato to the stage to sing This Is Me.

You Might Like:

Chris Hemsworth celebrates 42nd birthday in Ibiza without wife Elsa Pataky

Chris Hemsworth celebrates 42nd birthday in Ibiza without wife Elsa Pataky
The 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' star sent a heartwarming online birthday wish to her husband, Chris Hemsworth

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz snubbed by David, Victoria at vows renewal

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz snubbed by David, Victoria at vows renewal
Beckham family skipped Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz's intimate vows renewal ceremony

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce leave fans gushing with flirty ‘New Heights’ teaser

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce leave fans gushing with flirty ‘New Heights’ teaser
The 'Lover' singer joins the NFL star and his brother Jason Kelce for flirty ‘New Heights’ podcast debut

Taylor Swift announces 12th studio album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

Taylor Swift announces 12th studio album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’
The 'Lover' singer made the surprise album announcement alongside Travis Kelce on his 'New Height' podcast

Emma Stone reacts to shaving her hair for upcoming movie

Emma Stone reacts to shaving her hair for upcoming movie
Emma Stone set to star as Michelle in Yorgos Lanthimos' most-awaited film 'Bugonia'

Drake drops cryptic tour promotional clip as he works on 'Iceman'

Drake drops cryptic tour promotional clip as he works on 'Iceman'
The Canadian rapper has hinted at the 'Iceman' tour with an exciting social media post

'Shrek 5' major release update sparks fans reaction

'Shrek 5' major release update sparks fans reaction
The family film's part fifth is set to premiere almost a quarter-century after the release of 2001's hit 'Shrek'

Joe Jonas teases surprise after onstage reunion with ex Demi Lovato

Joe Jonas teases surprise after onstage reunion with ex Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato and Jonas Brothers reunited almost two decades later for spectacular 'Camp Rock' performance

Noah Centineo takes over Sylvester Stallone's iconic role in 'Rambo' prequel

Noah Centineo takes over Sylvester Stallone's iconic role in 'Rambo' prequel
The Netflix star will portray young John Rambo after starring in the upcoming live-action 'Street Fighter' movie

Kelly Clarkson’s ex Brandon Blackstock’s cause of death finally revealed

Kelly Clarkson’s ex Brandon Blackstock’s cause of death finally revealed
Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock passed away last week at age 48

Jennifer Aniston opens up on devastating sorrow over Matthew Perry’s death

Jennifer Aniston opens up on devastating sorrow over Matthew Perry’s death
Jennifer Aniston makes heartbreaking confession about late ‘Friends’ costar Matthew Perry

Jennifer Aniston makes unexpected confession about Brad Pitt in new interview

Jennifer Aniston makes unexpected confession about Brad Pitt in new interview
‘The Morning Show’ actress addresses a major question about her ex-husband Brad Pitt in a detailed interview