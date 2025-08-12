Nick Jonas gets emotional as Jonas Brothers kick off tour: ‘Dream come true’

It’s a “dream come true moment” for Nick Jonas!
On Sunday, August 10, Jonas Brothers kicked off their JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
During the show, Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas performed many of their old and recent hit songs, including Celebrate!, Lovebug and Love Me to Heaven.
Now, the 32-year-old singer took to his Instagram account to share his feeling on performing their first show in hometown.
“Can’t put into words what last night meant to me and my family. Growing up down the street from this iconic venue and having the chance to play to a sold-out crowd of 52k people was truly a dream come true,” he wrote in the caption.
Nick continued, “Not to mention the special guests who were gracious enough to give incredible performances that signified the journey we’ve been on over these past 20 years. My heart is full.”
“It’s going to probably take me a few days, maybe weeks to fully unpack what happened on August 10, 2025 but I’ll tell you one thing for sure, I can’t wait to get back on stage tomorrow night in Bristow and continue this celebration of life, family and music,” he added.
Joans Brothers also invited many guests onstage for performances, including Switchfoot, Jesse McCartney and Marshmello.
The show was concluded with a huge surprise as Jonad Brothers welcomed their former Camp Rock costar Demi Lovato to the stage to sing This Is Me.