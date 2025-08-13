Home / Entertainment

Demi Lovato breaks silence on ‘healing’ after reunion with ex Joe Jonas

Demi Lovato reunited with her ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas to perform at JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour show


Demi Lovato has opened up about reuniting with her ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas for a surprise performance.

The Disney alum, who dated Jonas Brother member for two months in 2010, described the experience as "healing.”

During her appearance on the Chicks in the Office podcast, Demi revealed that Joe asked her out for a surprising performance a week before the JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown tour concert.

She told the host, "Joe just asked me last week, he was like, 'Hey, what are you doing next weekend on the 10th? We would love to have you come and perform 'This Is Me' and 'Wouldn’t Change a Thing.' You've been a huge part of our journey and vice versa.”

Recalling the reunion, the pop icon added, “This show is really important to us and we would love to have you there. They came to my room, all three of them, and spent time getting to know my husband... And they just, you know, thanked me profusely for flying across the country to perform with them.”

Demi appreciated their “thoughtful” gesture, saying, “I felt so appreciated. And I loved it.”

She performed This Is Me and Wouldn’t Change a Thing with her ex during the show.

To note, Demi is currently married with Jordan "Jutes". Meanwhile, Joe finalized his divorce with Sophie Turner on September 10, 2024.

You Might Like:

Travis Kelce shares insights on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour for first time

Travis Kelce shares insights on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour for first time
Taylor Swift receives heartfelt remarks from boyfriend Travis Kelce on her successful Eras Tour

Dolly Parton offers words of wisdom to Kelly Clarkson after tragic loss

Dolly Parton offers words of wisdom to Kelly Clarkson after tragic loss
Dolly Parton gives heartfelt advice to Kelly Clarkson after her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock death

Beyoncé marks major milestone with first Emmy win

Beyoncé marks major milestone with first Emmy win
The 'Single Ladies' singer has won an Emmy as a costume designer for her Beyoncé Bowl Netflix special

Danielle Spencer, 'What’s Happening!!' child star passes away at 60

Danielle Spencer, 'What’s Happening!!' child star passes away at 60
The veterinarian won hearts as young Dee Thomas in 'What's Happening!!' dies after several health scares

'Eddington' now available on 4K after theatrical launch in July

'Eddington' now available on 4K after theatrical launch in July
Ari Aster’s new film, 'Eddington', earned $11 million at the global box office

Taylor Swift lauded by Travis Kelce for her kindness & authenticity

Taylor Swift lauded by Travis Kelce for her kindness & authenticity
Travis Kelce appreciated Taylor Swift as he compared her kindness with his mom Dona Kelce

Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow to return in 'Pirates of the Caribbean 6'?

Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow to return in 'Pirates of the Caribbean 6'?
Recently, Orlando Bloom said that he may also make a return as Will Turner in Pirates of the Caribbean 6

Jennifer Aniston refutes 'nepo baby' claim with emotional statement

Jennifer Aniston refutes 'nepo baby' claim with emotional statement
The 'Friends' star maintained that her career success was not the result of nepotism

Timothée Chalamet shares big news after Kylie Jenner birthday snub

Timothée Chalamet shares big news after Kylie Jenner birthday snub
The 'Wonka' star shared a major update after he skipped a birthday wish to his lady love Kylie Jenner

Hailey Bieber celebrates Kylie Jenner’s birthday in effortless style

Hailey Bieber celebrates Kylie Jenner’s birthday in effortless style
The Rhode Founder shared the stylish glimpses from Kylie Jenner birthday celebration

From flop to phenomenon: Hollywood actors who made huge comebacks

From flop to phenomenon: Hollywood actors who made huge comebacks
Lisa Kudrow, Ben Affleck and more proved that a second act can be even better than the first

Emma Stone shares heartfelt words about 4-year-old daughter Louise

Emma Stone shares heartfelt words about 4-year-old daughter Louise
Emma Stone shares 4-year-old daughter, Louise Jean, with her husband Dave McCary