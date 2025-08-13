Demi Lovato breaks silence on ‘healing’ after reunion with ex Joe Jonas

Demi Lovato has opened up about reuniting with her ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas for a surprise performance.
The Disney alum, who dated Jonas Brother member for two months in 2010, described the experience as "healing.”
During her appearance on the Chicks in the Office podcast, Demi revealed that Joe asked her out for a surprising performance a week before the JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown tour concert.
She told the host, "Joe just asked me last week, he was like, 'Hey, what are you doing next weekend on the 10th? We would love to have you come and perform 'This Is Me' and 'Wouldn’t Change a Thing.' You've been a huge part of our journey and vice versa.”
Recalling the reunion, the pop icon added, “This show is really important to us and we would love to have you there. They came to my room, all three of them, and spent time getting to know my husband... And they just, you know, thanked me profusely for flying across the country to perform with them.”
Demi appreciated their “thoughtful” gesture, saying, “I felt so appreciated. And I loved it.”
She performed This Is Me and Wouldn’t Change a Thing with her ex during the show.
To note, Demi is currently married with Jordan "Jutes". Meanwhile, Joe finalized his divorce with Sophie Turner on September 10, 2024.