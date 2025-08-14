Taylor Swift reveals Travis Kelce’s ‘wild, romantic gesture’ before dating

Taylor Swift has revealed the “wild, romantic gesture” of Travis Kelce that won her heart.
The pop icon recently appeared on her boyfriend’s New Heights podcast, in which she recalled the NFL player’s sweet gesture before they started dating.
Travis once tried to give Taylor his number via friendship bracelet after attending her Eras Tour show in 2023.
The Look What You Made Me Do crooner called his move “wild, romantic gesture.”
She said, "This dude didn't get a meet and greet and he's making it everyone's problem. What I thought at first. You realize he didn't even reach out to our management.”
Taylor added, “He came with Pat [Mahomes] and he thought that because he knows the elevator lady, that he could talk to her about just getting down to my dressing room."
The Love Story hitmaker also compared his grand gesture with John Hughes movie, Say Anything.
"It felt more like I was in an '80s John Hughes movie, and he was standing outside of my window with a boombox saying, 'I want to date you! Do you want to go on a date with me? I made you a friendship bracelet! Do you want to date me?" she noted.
While concluding the discussion, Taylor Swift quipped that this was exactly the kind of thing she had been writing songs about.
The romantic couple have been dating for two years now.