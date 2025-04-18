Olivia Munn opens up on hilarious parenting style as she embraces motherhood

Olivia Munn recently made rare comments on embracing motherhood alongside her acting career.

In a conversation with Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 44-year-old American actress humorously compared her parenting style with the popular actor Robin Williams’s iconic character in Mrs. Doubtfire.

The mom-of-two explained her motherhood journey, saying, "I think it’s so funny. The crazier things [Malcolm] says, it just makes me laugh so much."

"John is much more like I will laugh in the moment of him doing something, like knocking all the flowers off the table, I think it’s so funny," she stated.

Olivia further noted that she had to adopt the iconic character of Mrs. Doubtfire to teach her kids the right things.

"And, I — because apparently, we’re trying to teach him not to do those things, but I know I am the Mrs. Doubtfire of the situation. I am Robin Williams, and he is Sally Field," she remarked.

During the interview, the Violet actress also promoted her new Apple TV + show Your Friends and Neighbors, which debuted in November 2024. 

For those unaware, Olivia Munn and her husband, John Mulaney, tied the knot in 2024.

They are also parents to their two kids, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, and Méi June Mulaney.    

