Anne Hathaway shares special message for 'dream bestie' amid 'DWP2' filming

Anne Hathaway paused Devils Wears Prada 2 filming to mark a special occasion.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Thursday, August 22, The Idea of You actress shared a collage of adorable photos with her bestfriend, Erin Walsh and a heartfelt birthday note.

Alongside three beaming photos of her standing next to Erin, Anne wrote, "I have lost all sense of time and this is a day late: Happy birthday to my star sister!!! You are the kindest, most magical, golden-hearted, inspiring woman who has ever put a crystal in my couture "for protection.""

"Beyond that, you are a dream bestie and I am so happy we get to dance through life together in platform heels," the Interstellar alum added.

Concluding her sweet wish Anne noted, "GWFG forever!!! I love you!!!"

This belated birthday tribute from Anne Hathaway comes a day after she was spotted in New York City while filming a funeral scene for The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The 42-year-old actress's co-star Stanley Tucci also joined her for the sequence of the highly anticipated sequel.

Dressed in all-black outfits the duo was seen at Manhattan's Central Park.

Anne, who will reprise her iconic character Andy Sachs was wearing a black corset midi dress, paired with a matching trench coat.

While Stanley, who is reprising his role as Nigel, Runway magazine's art director, looked dapper in a black tuxedo and a black-and-white patterned tie.

