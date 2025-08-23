King Charles receives candid cancer advice during 2025 VJ day celebration 

King Charles III has received candid cancer advice during his high-profile public appearance at the Victory over Japan Day (VJ) celebrations.
Alongside his wife, His Majesty attended a royal event that took place at the National Memorial Arboretum on Friday, August 15, in remembrance of the war memorial.
At the event, one of the oldest British veterans, Captain Yavar Abbas, paid a heartfelt tribute to the 76-year-old British monarch and saluted him for not forgetting the veteran army officials.
Shortly after the commemorations, Mr. Abbas spilt the intimate chat he had with the King following his emotional speech.
Speaking exclusively with The Mirror, the veteran said, "The King said to me, you know, when you said that, I had tears in my eyes. I'm very grateful to you."
He additionally noted, "And then we talked about our cancers, very intimate talks. My memoirs will now, of course, have a chapter about my meeting with the King and the intimate talk that he had with me at lunch, with all my family there."
This report comes a week after Captain Yavar Abbas left King Charles and Queen Camilla teary-eyed with his emotional speech at the event.
He labelled the King "brave" for attending the celebrations while undergoing cancer treatment.
To note, King Charles has been battling with an undisclosed form of cancer since February 2024.