Home / Entertainment

Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid take romance to next level with secret getaway

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have been romantically connected since October 2023

Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid take romance to next level with secret getaway
Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid take romance to next level with secret getaway  

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have jetted out for a secret getaway months after making romance Instagram official.

The couple, who began dating in October 2023, were spotted together at the check-in area of JFK Airport in New York City on Saturday, August 23. 

For the outing, Gigi was wearing a pink sweater, which she effortlessly paired with a white crop-top and blue jeans.

She completed her Airport look by wearing white ankle socks and brown loafers with a brown shoulder bag.

Meanwhile, Bradley donned a black Adidas jacket along with tan pants and black sneakers.

During the sighting, the 30-year-old renowned supermodel was photographed holding her passport and boarding pass while having an intense conversation with her longtime partner.

However, it is not clear where the two would be without their respective daughters.

For those unaware, Gigi shares her four-year-old baby girl, Khai Malik, with her ex-boyfriend and popular singer, Zayn Malik, and the Maestro star co-parents his eight-year-old daughter, Lea, with his former flame, Irina Shayk.

It is important to note that after dating each other for three years, Hollywood’s high-profile pair made things official in May this year, when the mom-of-one shared photos from her 30th birthday celebrations online.

The snapshots showed Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper sharing a smooch in front of a large, three-tier chocolate birthday cake. 

You Might Like:

‘Emily in Paris’ returns to production in Italy after tragic on-set death

‘Emily in Paris’ returns to production in Italy after tragic on-set death
‘Emily in Paris’ star Lily Collins spotted shooting in Italy after tragic death of assistant director Diego Borella

Sophie Turner shares why she will never return to US after Joe Jonas split

Sophie Turner shares why she will never return to US after Joe Jonas split
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who parted ways in September 2024, share two adorable daughters

Ozzy Osbourne son Jack pays tribute to late dad during somber public appearance

Ozzy Osbourne son Jack pays tribute to late dad during somber public appearance
The Black Sabbath frontman passed away at the age of 76 in July surrounded by his family

Lady Gaga touched by fiancé Michael Polansky’s support before hometown show

Lady Gaga touched by fiancé Michael Polansky’s support before hometown show
Lady Gaga gets emotional while revealing fiancé Michael Polansky’s pre-concert prep talk

Legendary TV actor and 'Rescue Me' star Jerry Adler passes away at 96

Legendary TV actor and 'Rescue Me' star Jerry Adler passes away at 96
Jerry Adler was known for his presence in iconic TV shows, 'The Sapronas, 'The Good Wife', and 'The Apple Tree'

Sabrina Carpenter cheers 1 year of ‘kiss marks & Short n’ Sweet’ with sassy post

Sabrina Carpenter cheers 1 year of ‘kiss marks & Short n’ Sweet’ with sassy post
The ‘Espresso’ hitmaker celebrates 1-year milestone of her superhit sixth studio album ‘Short n’ Sweet’

‘Pride and Prejudice’ first look: Jack Lowden, Emma Corrin spark nostalgia

‘Pride and Prejudice’ first look: Jack Lowden, Emma Corrin spark nostalgia
Jack Lowden and Emma Corrin bring back the roles of Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth Bennet in dreamy shots

Katy Perry to face courtroom drama on daughter Daisy’s milestone 5th birthday

Katy Perry to face courtroom drama on daughter Daisy’s milestone 5th birthday
The Lifetimes Tour hitmaker will spend her and ex-partner Orlando Bloom’s daughter, Daisy Dove’s special day in court

Dua Lipa bids farewell to her 20s with moving gratitude note on 30th birthday

Dua Lipa bids farewell to her 20s with moving gratitude note on 30th birthday
The ‘Levtating’ hitmakers pens a long, heartfelt gratitude note as she welcomes her 30s

Halsey defends Sydney Sweeney as movie flop after ad controversy

Halsey defends Sydney Sweeney as movie flop after ad controversy
The 'Closer' singer expressed her frustration after her new film, 'Americana', faced a boycott from fans

Taylor Swift’s new album carries subtle swipe at Kanye West

Taylor Swift’s new album carries subtle swipe at Kanye West
'The Life of a Showgirl' is the upcoming twelfth studio album by Taylor Swift

Why Jacob Elordi land ‘Frankenstein’ role after Andrew Garfield exit

Why Jacob Elordi land ‘Frankenstein’ role after Andrew Garfield exit
Guillermo del Toro set his sights on the 'Saltburn' star to play 'the Creature; in his forthcoming 'Frankenstein' film