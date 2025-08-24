Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid take romance to next level with secret getaway  

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have jetted out for a secret getaway months after making romance Instagram official.
The couple, who began dating in October 2023, were spotted together at the check-in area of JFK Airport in New York City on Saturday, August 23.
For the outing, Gigi was wearing a pink sweater, which she effortlessly paired with a white crop-top and blue jeans.
She completed her Airport look by wearing white ankle socks and brown loafers with a brown shoulder bag.
Meanwhile, Bradley donned a black Adidas jacket along with tan pants and black sneakers.
During the sighting, the 30-year-old renowned supermodel was photographed holding her passport and boarding pass while having an intense conversation with her longtime partner.
However, it is not clear where the two would be without their respective daughters.
For those unaware, Gigi shares her four-year-old baby girl, Khai Malik, with her ex-boyfriend and popular singer, Zayn Malik, and the Maestro star co-parents his eight-year-old daughter, Lea, with his former flame, Irina Shayk.
It is important to note that after dating each other for three years, Hollywood’s high-profile pair made things official in May this year, when the mom-of-one shared photos from her 30th birthday celebrations online.
The snapshots showed Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper sharing a smooch in front of a large, three-tier chocolate birthday cake.