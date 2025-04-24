John Cena ignored by several WWE superstars in wrestling GOAT list

WWE superstar John Cena secured a record-breaking WWE championship win at WrestleMania

John Cena's historic win against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania has failed to impress his fellow WWE superstars.

On Sunday, April 20, 2025, John, who announced his retirement from the sport, emerged victorious against Cody in the main event.

The 48-year-old made headline as he referred to himself as "The Greatest of all time (GOAT)" live on Monday Night Raw, while also displaying bitterness to his loyal fan base, who have been supporting him for the last two decades.

Following the course of events, Sportbible asked number of WWE athletes, who do they think is the GOAT of the wrestling world, which was met with a surprising reply.

Jey Uso

Jey gave greatest-of-all crown to his cousin Roman Reigns, The Tribal Chief as he noted, "he elevated the old business, elevated the way we work and elevated the way everything is produced – how we do what we do in the ring. He’s the GOAT and he’ll be the GOAT for a minute."

Xavier Woods

Xavier, in a surprising move, mentioned 2 Cold Scorpio, as he shared, "Why are people surprised every time I say that?"

Stephanie Vaquer

While mentioning Rey Mysterio as the GOAT, Stephanie noted, "He’s like the complete superstar. Amazing wrestler, amazing career, and an amazing person too."

Dominik Mysterio

The 28-year-old wrestler named Liv Morgan as his GOAT, "Why is she not the wrestling goat? She’s the greatest women’s champion of all time."

Big E

For Big E, the all-time champion of wrestling world was Goldberg, who is set to retire WWE in 2025.

