Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce delay ‘wedding plans’ after engagement?

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are reportedly taking their time with wedding planning, enjoying their engagement period without rushing into anything.

The romantic couple, who have been in a romantic relationship for two years, “are going to take their time” with wedding plans.

A source told PEOPLE, “Taylor and Travis have been in celebration mode ever since the engagement. They are not in the wedding planning phase yet. Right now they just want to enjoy being engaged and they are going to take their time with it.”

The insider added, “It has been a relief not having to keep it a secret anymore and they are glad it is out in the open. Both families are overjoyed. There were toasts, happy tears and everyone is thrilled for them. Friends have been stopping by and sending little gifts. It has all been intimate, nothing over the top.”

Taylor and Travis announced their engagement on August 26 via joint Instagram statement.

The media outlet also reported that Travis’ mum Donna Kelce is treasuring the early days of her son’s engagement.

“Donna is already saving little things from this time like photos, notes and flowers. She is very sentimental about it. She wants to remember every detail, so she has been holding onto mementos from their first days as an engaged couple,” the tipster noted.

The speculatioins about their wedding plans comes after Taylor and Travis made first public apperance since engagement.

They were spotted at the Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers game on Thursday, August 28.

