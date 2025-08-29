Kim Kardashian flaunts hourglass figure in slinky gown at DVF Awards

Kim Kardashian brought fashion and glamour at the Diane von Furstenberg's 16th annual awards.
The SKIMS founder attended the star-studded event on Thursday, August 28. She was honoured with the DVF Leadership Award.
Kim, 44, flaunted her hourglass figure in lilac-gray gown designed with a high neckline and floor-grazing cape sleeves.
To glam up the look, she kept her hair down in a sleek middle-parted look and opted for a metallic lipstick.
At the prestigious event, Kanye West’s ex slammed US President Donald Trump over his ICE raids.
Before receiving the award, Kim told Variety, “In the news you hear, 'Oh, it's about people who have committed these crimes and they're trying to help out our country.' But then you hear about all of the people who have worked so hard to build our country.”
The reality TV star added, "People I know. People my friends know. You want to believe that there's a powerful message in protection, but then you see that it's not really happening like that. It's really tough, but I think that we have to do what we can to protect the people.”
It is pertinent to note that Kim attended the 2025 DVF Awards during the Venice Film Festival.