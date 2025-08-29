Home / Entertainment

Kim Kardashian flaunts hourglass figure in slinky gown at DVF Awards

Kim Kardashian takes brutal dig at Donald Trump before accepting honour at Diane von Furstenberg's 16th annual awards

Kim Kardashian flaunts hourglass figure in slinky gown at DVF Awards
Kim Kardashian flaunts hourglass figure in slinky gown at DVF Awards

Kim Kardashian brought fashion and glamour at the Diane von Furstenberg's 16th annual awards.

The SKIMS founder attended the star-studded event on Thursday, August 28. She was honoured with the DVF Leadership Award.

Kim, 44, flaunted her hourglass figure in lilac-gray gown designed with a high neckline and floor-grazing cape sleeves.

To glam up the look, she kept her hair down in a sleek middle-parted look and opted for a metallic lipstick.

At the prestigious event, Kanye West’s ex slammed US President Donald Trump over his ICE raids.

Before receiving the award, Kim told Variety, “In the news you hear, 'Oh, it's about people who have committed these crimes and they're trying to help out our country.' But then you hear about all of the people who have worked so hard to build our country.”

The reality TV star added, "People I know. People my friends know. You want to believe that there's a powerful message in protection, but then you see that it's not really happening like that. It's really tough, but I think that we have to do what we can to protect the people.”

It is pertinent to note that Kim attended the 2025 DVF Awards during the Venice Film Festival.

You Might Like:

Bella Ramsey fires back at 'The Last of Us' trolls with brutal response

Bella Ramsey fires back at 'The Last of Us' trolls with brutal response
Bella Ramsey won MTV's Movie & TV Award for her role in 'The Last of Us' show

Cardi B joins legal battle with testimony over physical assault accusations

Cardi B joins legal battle with testimony over physical assault accusations
The American rapper appeared in Los Angeles County Court for the second testimony earlier this week

Khloé Kardashian, Hailey Bieber turn heads at Rhode’s glamorous dinner

Khloé Kardashian, Hailey Bieber turn heads at Rhode’s glamorous dinner
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend were also in attendance at the event in West Hollywood

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce delay ‘wedding plans’ after engagement?

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce delay ‘wedding plans’ after engagement?
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift enjoy engagemnt phase, without wedding pressure

Sabrina Carpenter follows up 'Man's Best Friend' with bold 'Tears' video

Sabrina Carpenter follows up 'Man's Best Friend' with bold 'Tears' video
The 'Short n' Sweet' crooner released her seventh studio album, 'Man's Best Friend' today

George Clooney receives 10-Minute ovation for ‘Jay Kelly’ at Venice

George Clooney receives 10-Minute ovation for ‘Jay Kelly’ at Venice
'Jay Kelly' is set to hit theaters in November and will be available to stream on Netflix in the following month

Sabrina Carpenter finally drops most-awaited album ‘Man’s Best Friend’

Sabrina Carpenter finally drops most-awaited album ‘Man’s Best Friend’
The 'Espresso' singer announced the release of her seventh studio album via Island Records

Travis Scott halts music video filming after man threatens crew with knife

Travis Scott halts music video filming after man threatens crew with knife
Travis Scott and Tyla’s music video forced into 'lockdown' following an unusual incident

Lady Gaga makes big announcement at 'Wednesday' party with Jenna Ortega

Lady Gaga makes big announcement at 'Wednesday' party with Jenna Ortega
Lady Gaga shares release date of her single 'Dead Dance' from the Netflix show 'Wednesday'

Why Blake Lively stayed silent on Taylor Swift's engagement with Travis Kelce?

Why Blake Lively stayed silent on Taylor Swift's engagement with Travis Kelce?
Taylor Swift announced her engagement with Travis Kelce on Instagram earlier this week

Taylor Swift, fiancé Travis Kelce mark first public outing since engagement

Taylor Swift, fiancé Travis Kelce mark first public outing since engagement
The 'Lover' crooner and Kansas City Chiefs tight end announcement their engagement via Instagram on Tuesday

Selena Gomez dazzles in all-white ensembles for her bachelorette Cabo trip

Selena Gomez dazzles in all-white ensembles for her bachelorette Cabo trip
The 'Who Says' singer and fiancé Benny Blanco announced their engagement in December