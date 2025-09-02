Dwayne Johnson receives 15-minute standing ovation for 'Smashing Machine'

Dwayne Johnson almost cried after receiving a 15-minute standing ovation for The Smashing Machine at the 82nd Venice Film Festival.
The Rock was joined by film’s writer-director, Benny Safdie, and cast members Hiram Garcia, David Koplan, Benny Safdie and Emily Blunt.
Mark Kerr, the legendary MMA fighter, also joined the team of The Smashing Machine at the premiere.
As seen in the viral video circulating on social media, Dwayne was trying to hold back his tears after the heartwarming response of the audience.
The director Benny could also be seen covering his face and wiping away tears.
Following the premiere, Dwayne attended the press conference to discuss the movie.
He said, "I looked around a few years ago and I started to think, you know, am I living my dream or am I living other people’s dreams? I've been scared to go deep and intense and raw until now, until I had this opportunity."
The Moana 2 star added, “I made those movies, and I liked them. They were fun. Some were really good and did well. And some not so much. But what I did realize is that I had this burning desire, and a voice in my head that said, ‘What if there is more?’”
To note, The Smashing Machine is set to release in the US on October 3.