Camilla Cabello reacts to Selena Gomez's new album with fiancé Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez has mesmerized everyone with her new music and bestie Camilla Cabello is no exception!
The Señorita singer took to her Instagram stories on Sunday to heap praises on Gomez’s and her fiancé Benny Blanco's first collaborative album, I Said I Love You First.
“Mi reina i love you and i love this song and project,” Cabello wrote along a snapshot of Gomez's album on Spotify and a direct link.
In 2022, the Havana singer credited Gomez as one of her trusted close friends during an interview with People Magazine.
"She is somebody that's always been so supportive, a really great friend, and a person with great values. She's super empathetic, loyal, and honest. We have our own little group, and we hang out, and all of our conversations are real."
Earlier to this, Gomez received praises from her another singer pal, Taylor Swift, for the new album.
The Lover singer broke her months-long social media silence on Saturday to gush over the album, I Said I Love You First.
"I love this album so much. OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDD,” Swift wrote on her Instagram stories.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco debuted their 14-song project on March 21, along with a music video for the piano ballad, Younger and Hotter Than Me.
