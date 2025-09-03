Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift planning ‘big family’ with Travis Kelce as they build future

‘The Life of a Showgirl’ singer and the NFL star are planning their future after dreamy engagement

Taylor Swift planning ‘big family’ with Travis Kelce as they build future


Taylor Swift is all ready to settle down with her fiancé Travis Kelce!

The lovebirds, who have been dating for two years, announced their engagement last week along with a mesmerizing carousel of dreamy proposal.

In the caption, they jointly penned, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” sparking excitement among their fans.

Now, after making a huge move to make their relationship strong, the pair is reportedly planning to build their future together.

A source close to Swift and Kelce revealed to Radar Online that their values now appear “totally aligned” as the Cruel Summer songstress has spoken openly about wanting children soon.

"She wants a big family, and he does too. That's the reason he went ahead with the proposal before the season ended. Taylor is conscious of timing, and Travis shares that urgency,” told the tipster.

Meanwhile, another insider close to the 14-time Grammy winner shared Swift was convinced that Travis Kelce was “the one” long before the couple got engaged.

"When she got out of a car with him early on, he went straight around her security to open the door for her. Taylor looked genuinely surprised and thrilled,” the source shared.

They further noted, “From that moment, people close to her felt marriage was inevitable. It was the complete opposite of her ex Joe Alwyn, who would often rush ahead and leave her on her own."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on August 26, 2025.

You Might Like:

‘Wake Up Dead Man’ new poster unveils Daniel Craig’s fresh look as release date out

‘Wake Up Dead Man’ new poster unveils Daniel Craig’s fresh look as release date out
Daniel Craig starrer ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ drops much-anticipated new poster and release date

Sabrina Carpenter reveals what she looks for in ideal life partner

Sabrina Carpenter reveals what she looks for in ideal life partner
The 'Please Please Please' crooner was previously romantically linked with Barry Keoghan

Miley Cyrus reunites with mom Tish in first joint interview after feud rumors

Miley Cyrus reunites with mom Tish in first joint interview after feud rumors
The 'Something Beautiful' hitmaker shares mesmerizing photos with mom, Tish Cyrus, and her two sisters, Noah and Brandi Cyrus

Paramount's David Ellison plans 'Call of Duty' film adaptation for theatres

Paramount's David Ellison plans 'Call of Duty' film adaptation for theatres
'Call of Duty' set for big-screen debut with movie adaptation in the works

Here's why Jennifer Aniston say 'The Morning Show' work feels like labor pains

Here's why Jennifer Aniston say 'The Morning Show' work feels like labor pains
The 'Friends' alum revealed that coming back to the series felt like ‘what childbirth must be like'

Miley Cyrus recalls Mom Tish’s surprising dating advice

Miley Cyrus recalls Mom Tish’s surprising dating advice
The 'Flowers' singer revealed about the romantic tip she received from mom Tish that led her in the wrong direction

Channing Tatum breaks silence amid ex Zoë Kravitz, Austin Butler dating buzz

Channing Tatum breaks silence amid ex Zoë Kravitz, Austin Butler dating buzz
The 'Deadpool & Wolverine' star parted ways with ex Zoë Kravitz last year in October

Katy Perry finds ‘ego boost’ in Justin Trudeau after Orlando Bloom split

Katy Perry finds ‘ego boost’ in Justin Trudeau after Orlando Bloom split
The 'Dark Horse' singer is excited about her budding new romance with the former Canadian Prime Minister

Kim Kardashian's 'homework' opinion at Kai Cenat's 'Mafiathon 3' divides fans

Kim Kardashian's 'homework' opinion at Kai Cenat's 'Mafiathon 3' divides fans
Kai Cenat kicks off his much-awaited 'Mafiathon 3' live-streaming session earlier this week

Harry Styles, Carole Radziwill spark romance buzz after Paris meet up

Harry Styles, Carole Radziwill spark romance buzz after Paris meet up
Carole Radziwill and Harry Styles send internet into a frenzy after being spotted in a wedding in Paris

Howard Stern postpones SiriusXM return amid mystery announcement

Howard Stern postpones SiriusXM return amid mystery announcement
The 71-year-old shock jock makes shocking announcment about the return to 'The Howard Stern Show'

Camila Cabello cheers on former Fifth Harmony bandmates at reunion

Camila Cabello cheers on former Fifth Harmony bandmates at reunion
The 'Havana' songstress’ former band Fifth Harmony reunited for their first joint performance in more than six years