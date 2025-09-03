Taylor Swift planning ‘big family’ with Travis Kelce as they build future

Taylor Swift is all ready to settle down with her fiancé Travis Kelce!
The lovebirds, who have been dating for two years, announced their engagement last week along with a mesmerizing carousel of dreamy proposal.
In the caption, they jointly penned, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” sparking excitement among their fans.
Now, after making a huge move to make their relationship strong, the pair is reportedly planning to build their future together.
A source close to Swift and Kelce revealed to Radar Online that their values now appear “totally aligned” as the Cruel Summer songstress has spoken openly about wanting children soon.
"She wants a big family, and he does too. That's the reason he went ahead with the proposal before the season ended. Taylor is conscious of timing, and Travis shares that urgency,” told the tipster.
Meanwhile, another insider close to the 14-time Grammy winner shared Swift was convinced that Travis Kelce was “the one” long before the couple got engaged.
"When she got out of a car with him early on, he went straight around her security to open the door for her. Taylor looked genuinely surprised and thrilled,” the source shared.
They further noted, “From that moment, people close to her felt marriage was inevitable. It was the complete opposite of her ex Joe Alwyn, who would often rush ahead and leave her on her own."
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on August 26, 2025.