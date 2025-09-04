Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift to perform at 2026 Super Bowl? NFL commissioner gives update

Taylor Swift tipped to perform at 2026 Super Bowl halftime after her engagement with boyfriend Travis Kelce.

On Wednesday morning, September 3, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell shared a delightful news regarding the performer for Super Bowl.

During his appearance on the Today Show, Roger was asked by co-host Savannah Guthrie if Taylor will be performing at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

He said, “We would always love to have Taylor play. She is a special, special talent, and obviously she would be welcome at any time.”

However, the commissioner noted, “I can’t tell you anything about it,” adding, “maybe, It’s a maybe.”

Roger continued, “I’m waiting for my friend Jay-Z. It’s in his hands. I’m waiting for the smoke to come out.”

Jay-Z and his company Roc Nation, have been producing the Super Bowl halftime shows since 2020.

Recently, Billboard speculated big names of the music industry who might make it to short list for the sporting event.

The renowned artists include Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, Justin Bieber, Drake, BTS, Bay area legends Green Day, Metallica and Jay-Z.

To note, 2026 Super Bowl halftime is set to take place on February 8.

