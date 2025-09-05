Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift won’t attend VMAs 2025 despite major nomination

The 'Lover' singer disappointed Swifties after confirming that she is skipping the VMA 2025 ceremony

Taylor Swift fans will have to do without the pop superstar at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

The Lover singer is skipping the 2025 ceremony on Sunday, leaving Swifties disappointed not to see the diva light up their screens.

According to E! News, a source revealed that the Swift, who prepares for the release of her new The Life of a Showgirl album on October 3, has opted to skip the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards this Sunday, September 7.

The outlet revealed that Swift will miss the prestigious award show because she’s busy with her family, as Travis Kelce, to whom she got engaged last month, will kick off the NFL season for the Kansas City Chiefs tonight, September 5, in a game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil.

Her absence from VMA marks first time missing the event since 2021.

Although Swift is nominated for Artist of the Year alongside Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, Morgan Wallen and The Weeknd.

With 30 wins already, the Karma singer stands on the brink of history, currently tied with Beyoncé for the all-time VMA record.

One more win would make her the most awarded artist since the show began in 1984.

