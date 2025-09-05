Will Prince Harry join Royal Family on Duchess of Kent’s funeral?

Royal Family is mourning the loss of one senior family member - with everyone wondering if Prince Harry would join them later.
As per an official statement released by Royal Family's official Instagram account on Friday, September 5, The Duchess of Kent has passed away at the age of 92.
Alongside a black and white photo of the late Royal, the caption read, "It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent."
It further added, "Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family."
"The King and Queen and all Members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess’s life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people," the announcement concluded.
This news came just two days before Prince Harry's visit to the UK on September 8, 2025, to attend the WellChild Awards.
Now rumours mill is churning that the 40-year-old who is expected to meet his father, might join the Royal Family on the funeral of the late duchess.
However, there's no update if the father-of-two will attend the sombre event alongside other members of the family.
It is pertinent to note, Harry will arrive in the UK next week on the same day the Royal Family will mark the third death anniversary of the Late Queen in Scotland, who passed away in 2022.