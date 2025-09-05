Robert Pattinson, Jennifer Lawrence go wild in 'Die My Love' trailer  

Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Lawrence are set to take the big screen by storm with their upcoming film, Die My Love.
The trailer for the new movie was released on Friday, September 5th, after its debut at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in May.
Directed by Lynne Ramsay, the film showcases Pattinson and Lawrence in gripping roles, offering spine-chilling moments that highlight their versatility as actors.
Notably, the 35-year-old American actress also served as a producer for the film through her production company, Excellent Cadaver.
In Die My Love, Lawrence portrays Grace, a wife and mother, while Pattinson plays her husband, Jackson.
The film previously received a nine-minute standing ovation at Cannes.
In addition to the Twilight actor LaKeith Stanfield, Sissy Spacek and Nick Nolte will also be seen playing intense characters.
The storyline follows Grace as she and her husband move from New York City to rural Montana, where she begins to experience unusual circumstances, according to the film's synopsis.
This movie marks Jennifer Lawrence's return to the screen, as her last appearance was in the 2023 comedy film, No Hard Feelings.
Die My Love is set for the global premiere on November 7th, 2025.