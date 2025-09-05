Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne to be honored at 2025 MTV VMAs 

The Black Sabbath rocker, Ozzy Osbourne, will be honored during the highly anticipated music awards, the 2025 MTV VMAs.
On September 5, the organizers of the awards gala confirmed tribute performances by several renowned musicians.
The surprise musical performances will include Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Yungblud, and Nuno Bettencourt, according to People.
Notably, the upcoming festival is set to take place on Sunday, September 7, and will be hosted by LL Cool J.
In addition to Tyler, Perry, Yungblud, and Bettencourt, popular artists such as Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Sombr, Alex Warren, and J Balvin will also perform live at the event.
Previously, Aerosmith paid heartfelt tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne shortly after his death, stating, "We’re heartbroken to hear about the passing of our brother in rock, Ozzy Osbourne. A voice that changed music forever."
For those who may not know, Ozzy Osbourne passed away on July 22 at the age of 76.
In a statement confirming his death, the Osbourne family said, "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning."
This will be the first prestigious event honoring the late musician since his passing.