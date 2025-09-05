Buckingham Palace unveils Duchess of Kent funeral plan

The Duchess of Kent’s funeral details have been revealed.
As per Hello Magazine, Buckingham Palace has now confirmed that the funeral of Katharine will be held in the coming weeks at Westminster Cathedral.
In a rare break from tradition, Katharine, who died on Thursday, September 4, aged 92, is anticipated to have the first Catholic funeral service for a royal in modern British history, with King Charles, Queen Camilla, and senior royals in attendance.
The Duchess of Kent’s funeral plan came after Katharine's passing was confirmed on Friday morning in an official statement.
It read, "It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent. Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family.”
The statement added, “The King and Queen and all members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess's life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people."
Katharine is mourned by her husband, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, a first cousin to the late Queen Elizabeth II, as well as their three children: George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews, Lady Helen Taylor and Lord Nicholas Windsor.