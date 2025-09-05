Home / Royal

Prince William, Princess Kate break silence on Duchess of Kent's death

The Duchess of Kent, Katharine, tragically passed away at the age of 91 at Kensington Palace

Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, are mourning the loss of the Duchess of Kent.

The Prince and Princess of Wales turned to their joint Instagram account to express their profound grief over the tragic loss of the British Royal Family.

On Friday, September 5, Kate and William shared a black background image with a somber statement that read, "Our thoughts today are with The Duke of Kent and his family."

"Particularly George, Helen, and Nicholas. The Duchess worked tirelessly to help others and supported many causes, including through her love of music," they lamented.

Prince and Princess of Wales via Instagram Stories
Prince and Princess of Wales via Instagram Stories 

The Kensington Palace continued writing, "She will be a much-missed member of the family, W&C." 

William and Kate released the emotional message after Buckingham Palace confirmed the death of the late Duchess earlier this afternoon.

According to King Charles’ post, the oldest member of the Royal Family passed away at the age of 91 on Thursday, September 4, at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family.

"It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent. Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family," they announced.

The deceased Duchess of Kent, Katharine, became a prominent part of the Royal Family when she married Prince Edward, the late Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin, in 1961. 

She is survived by her husband, the Duke of Kent, aged 89, and their two sons, George, Nicholas and their only daughter, Helen. 

