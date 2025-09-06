Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco tighten venue privacy as wedding date leaked

The countdown to Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding has finally begun!
On Friday, September 5, TMZ reported that the Hollywood power-couple is set to say “I do” sooner than anyone could have ever imagined.
According to the outlet, the Sunset Blvd singer and the American record producer will get married at the end of this month.
Moreover, it has also been shared that Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding location may somewhere be in southern California’s Montecito or Santa Barbara neighborhood.
As their anticipated wedding date has been leaked, the couple has taken strict privacy measures to keep the venue hidden.
“Now we’re hearing the actual wedding spot itself is so hush-hush, not even the guests know the venue. In fact, everyone’s getting shuttled to the venue from a location in Montecito on the big day, making it all the more confidential,” the outlet revealed.
Fans reaction:
On TMZ’s Instagram post, many fans supported Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s decision of extra privacy measures to prevent their wedding venue from being leaked.
“As it should be. We wait till they post wedding pictures,” expressed one.
Another stated, “As it should be. I wouldn't want the whole damn town and paparazzi showing up on my day either.”
“I wish them all the best. Congratulations,” wrote a third heartwarmingly.
Meanwhile, a fourth noted, “Good!!! Let’s normalize not going to the wedding we weren’t invited to! Let them have this day.”
For the unversed, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their engagement last December after dating for over a year.