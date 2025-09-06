Glen Powell, Olivia Jade Giannulli spark buzz with NYC dinner outing

Glen Powell and Olivia Jade Giannulli sparked fresh romance buzz after being spotted out to dinner together in New York City.
According to DeuxMoi, the Anyone But You star and Giannulli, 25, were seen together on Friday, September 5, enjoying dinner at Il Cantinori in New York alongside her mother, Lori Loughlin, and several companions.
For the outing Powell opted for a casual look, rocking a white T-shirt and black baseball cap, while Giannulli looked chic in a tan bucket hat and casual top.
Following dinner, Powell and Giannulli were seen at the Treasure Club bar, according to the outlet.
Powell and Giannulli’s outing comes after the social media personality split from Jacob Elordi following three years of dating.
“Things have been rocky between them all summer,” a source exclusively told in August, noting that “Olivia moved to Paris to get away and have a fresh start for a bit. She needed a change of scenery.”
An insider shared that Giannulli’s recent split from Elordi was mutual, with distance straining the relationship.
Giannulli is “enjoying being free in the city,” while Elordi has been focused on filming Euphoria season 3 and his upcoming film Wuthering Heights.
In 2023, Powell and Gigi Paris reportedly split and after that he sparked romance buzz with Anyone But You costar Sydney Sweeney, whose on-screen and press tour chemistry with him fueled speculation, though both denied the dating buzz.