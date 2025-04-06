Entertainment

Glen Powell makes sweet move amid Sydney Sweeney dating rumors

Sydney Sweeney seemingly started dating Glen Powell after breaking up with fiancé Jonathan Davino

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 06, 2025
Glen Powell makes sweet move amid Sydney Sweeney dating rumors
Glen Powell makes sweet move amid Sydney Sweeney dating rumors

Glen Powell made a surprising move amid ongoing Sydney Sweeney dating rumors.

The Euphoria actress parted ways with her fiancé Jonathan Davino last month, and started dating her Anyone But You co-star.

On April 4, the Top Gun 2 actor made a delightful move by launching his new food brand Smash Kitchen at a private estate.

Glen, 36, held a star-studded party to launch his new products alongside co-founders Sean Kane and Sameer Mehta.

Smash Kitchen is Glen‘s first-ever brand venture, which features a line of organic pantry staples.

Related: Sydney Sweeney, Jonathan Davino ‘officially’ call it quits after 7 years

Many A-listers showed up to support him along with his parents Glen Sr and Cyndy Powell.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Aaron Paul and wife Lauren, Anthony Ramos, Angela Kinsley, Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin, Jake Shane, Ashley Greene, Sasha Pieterse, Katherine McNamara, Josh Duhamel and wife Audra Mari were among the stars who were spotted at the launch event.

A source recently disclosed romantic relationship between Sydney and Glen during a chat with Page Six, “Would they be a great couple? Yeah — but nothing romantic is going on there.”

The insider added, “He [Powell] wouldn’t blow up everything after the break up [with Davino].”

Notably, the rumoured couple were spotted together last month at restaurant Joe Leo Fine Tex Mex.

Related: Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell enjoy intimate dinner with surprise a-list guest

Kylie Jenner parties hard with friends amid tension with Timothée Chalamet
Kylie Jenner parties hard with friends amid tension with Timothée Chalamet
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ex Cassie Ventura hit with new challenge amid legal trial
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ex Cassie Ventura hit with new challenge amid legal trial
Tina Knowles shares rare footage of Beyoncé, Jay-Z for 17th anniversary
Tina Knowles shares rare footage of Beyoncé, Jay-Z for 17th anniversary
Ben Affleck boldly debuts wedding ring after Jennifer Lopez divorce
Ben Affleck boldly debuts wedding ring after Jennifer Lopez divorce
Terrence Howard levels explosive claims against Diddy amid new legal woes
Terrence Howard levels explosive claims against Diddy amid new legal woes
Jennifer Aniston takes blunt swipe at Trump’s 10 percent tariff plan
Jennifer Aniston takes blunt swipe at Trump’s 10 percent tariff plan
IU posts sweet on-set moments from ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’
IU posts sweet on-set moments from ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’
Brooklyn Beckham breaks silence on brother Romeo's controversy
Brooklyn Beckham breaks silence on brother Romeo's controversy
Justin Bieber gives sweet nod to Rihanna after announcing new fashion venture
Justin Bieber gives sweet nod to Rihanna after announcing new fashion venture
Dua Lipa wraps first leg of her Radical Optimism tour in Australia, NZ
Dua Lipa wraps first leg of her Radical Optimism tour in Australia, NZ
Finn Wolfhard credits Jesse Eisenberg for his directorial debut
Finn Wolfhard credits Jesse Eisenberg for his directorial debut
Shakira posts breathtaking aerial shot from LMYNL Tour in Santiago: See
Shakira posts breathtaking aerial shot from LMYNL Tour in Santiago: See