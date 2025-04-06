Glen Powell makes sweet move amid Sydney Sweeney dating rumors

Glen Powell made a surprising move amid ongoing Sydney Sweeney dating rumors.
The Euphoria actress parted ways with her fiancé Jonathan Davino last month, and started dating her Anyone But You co-star.
On April 4, the Top Gun 2 actor made a delightful move by launching his new food brand Smash Kitchen at a private estate.
Glen, 36, held a star-studded party to launch his new products alongside co-founders Sean Kane and Sameer Mehta.
Smash Kitchen is Glen‘s first-ever brand venture, which features a line of organic pantry staples.
Many A-listers showed up to support him along with his parents Glen Sr and Cyndy Powell.
Leonardo DiCaprio, Aaron Paul and wife Lauren, Anthony Ramos, Angela Kinsley, Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin, Jake Shane, Ashley Greene, Sasha Pieterse, Katherine McNamara, Josh Duhamel and wife Audra Mari were among the stars who were spotted at the launch event.
A source recently disclosed romantic relationship between Sydney and Glen during a chat with Page Six, “Would they be a great couple? Yeah — but nothing romantic is going on there.”
The insider added, “He [Powell] wouldn’t blow up everything after the break up [with Davino].”
Notably, the rumoured couple were spotted together last month at restaurant Joe Leo Fine Tex Mex.
