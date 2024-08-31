Royal

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry new demand from Princess Kate, Prince William REVEALED

The Duke of Sussex makes new demand from Royal family

  • by Web Desk
  • August 31, 2024
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry new demand from Princess Kate, Prince William REVEALED
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry new demand from Princess Kate, Prince William REVEALED

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly anticipating a formal apology from Princess Kate and Prince William, following a recent dispute.

The Duke of Sussex is allegedly attempting to re-establish ties with the Prince of Wales for the benefit of their children, more than four years after the Sussexes' contentious exile from the Royal Family.

Harry and Meghan's children - Archie, five, and Lilibet, three - have lived on the other side of the world to their cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, for almost their entire lives.

Tom Quinn, a royal biographer who has penned a litany of books on the family, has claimed Harry would like to bring the sets of children closer together.

He told The Daily Mirror: "He wants to reconcile with his brother so that the children can have some kind of a relationship.

"But he and Meghan still think that a grovelling apology needs to come from William and Kate first."

Quinn continued: "Harry has spoken to friends about his sadness at not having a closer relationship with his niece and nephews, but what is upsetting him even more is the prospect of Lilibet and Archie having no relationship at all with George, Charlotte and Louis.

"He has implied that if he gets an apology from his family then he is prepared to forgive, but that just isn't going to happen."

Two Chinese passengers locked stranger’s crying toddler in restroom

Two Chinese passengers locked stranger’s crying toddler in restroom
Queen Camilla backs author who slammed Meghan Markle as ‘unmaternal’

Queen Camilla backs author who slammed Meghan Markle as ‘unmaternal’
Japan reports alarming rise in elderly deaths found alone

Japan reports alarming rise in elderly deaths found alone
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry new demand from Princess Kate, Prince William REVEALED

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry new demand from Princess Kate, Prince William REVEALED

Royal News

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry new demand from Princess Kate, Prince William REVEALED
Princess Kate, Prince William latest move ignites King Charles anger
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry new demand from Princess Kate, Prince William REVEALED
Prince Harry 'really misses' Kate Midleton as his 40th birthday approaches
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry new demand from Princess Kate, Prince William REVEALED
Prince Andrew's secret next move to remain in Royal Lodge REVEALED
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry new demand from Princess Kate, Prince William REVEALED
Queen Rania of Jordan shares her first portrait after becoming grandmother
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry new demand from Princess Kate, Prince William REVEALED
Meghan Markle’s royal exit becomes her BIGGEST ‘regret?’
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry new demand from Princess Kate, Prince William REVEALED
Prince Harry shares heartfelt message after emotional reunion with William
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry new demand from Princess Kate, Prince William REVEALED
Princess Leonor of Spain sets internet ablaze with latest photos in military uniform
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry new demand from Princess Kate, Prince William REVEALED
King Charles shares sad message after Prince Harry's 'secret' visit to UK
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry new demand from Princess Kate, Prince William REVEALED
King Charles, Queen Camilla pay tribute to Maori King
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry new demand from Princess Kate, Prince William REVEALED
Princess Märtha Louise, Durek Verrett start preparing for big day
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry new demand from Princess Kate, Prince William REVEALED
Prince Harry, Prince William ‘kept their distance’ at uncle's funeral
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry new demand from Princess Kate, Prince William REVEALED
Meghan Markle prepares for next chapter: 'Bigger purpose in life'