Meghan Markle and Prince Harry new demand from Princess Kate, Prince William REVEALED

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly anticipating a formal apology from Princess Kate and Prince William, following a recent dispute.
The Duke of Sussex is allegedly attempting to re-establish ties with the Prince of Wales for the benefit of their children, more than four years after the Sussexes' contentious exile from the Royal Family.
Harry and Meghan's children - Archie, five, and Lilibet, three - have lived on the other side of the world to their cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, for almost their entire lives.
Tom Quinn, a royal biographer who has penned a litany of books on the family, has claimed Harry would like to bring the sets of children closer together.
He told The Daily Mirror: "He wants to reconcile with his brother so that the children can have some kind of a relationship.
"But he and Meghan still think that a grovelling apology needs to come from William and Kate first."
Quinn continued: "Harry has spoken to friends about his sadness at not having a closer relationship with his niece and nephews, but what is upsetting him even more is the prospect of Lilibet and Archie having no relationship at all with George, Charlotte and Louis.
"He has implied that if he gets an apology from his family then he is prepared to forgive, but that just isn't going to happen."