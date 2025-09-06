UK emergency alert system test 2025 set for September 7 nationwide

The UK is set to test its Emergency Alert system on Sunday, September 7 by sending messages to millions of devices.
The purpose of this test is to ensure that the system works properly and can successfully notify people in the event of real emergency.
The Emergency Alert system was first tested across the entire UK in April 2023 when some mobile phones on the Three network didn't get the emergency alert.
Since then, it has been used five times in actual emergencies including during Storm Darragh.
The alert is scheduled for 3pm on Sunday and will include a siren ad vibration lasting about 10 seconds or untill the users turns it off.
Pat McFadden, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said in a statement, noting, "On Sunday, September 7, we will hold a UK-wide test of the Emergency Alerts system to ensure it works when we need it most."
"It is a vital tool for keeping the nation safe when lives are on the line – and every minute matters," it added.
It is pertinent to note that participation in the test is optional and you have the choice to not receive the emergency alert if you don't want it.
To avoid receiving the alert, iPhone users need to go the Settings, find Emergency Alerts and turn off Severe & Emergency Alerts while Android users can do the same through their phone's Settings.