Hailey Bieber stuns in sheer black dress while joining Justin at 'SWAG II' celebration

Hailey Bieber commanded attention in a sheer lace black dress during a night out in New York, turning heads as she cozied up to husband Justin Bieber.
On Friday night, the Rhode founder gave sensational vibes as she stepped out with the SWAG singer in a sexy black lace dress in New York City.
Hailey, 28, joined Justin, 31, at The Twenty Two for his surprise SWAG II album celebration, standing out as his biggest supporter.
She showcased her statuesque legs in a striking mini dress, complete with sheer lace detailing that gave the outfit a daring yet elegant edge.
Hailey paired her chic look with a stylish black leather bag, open-toe mule heels and covered her eyes with a pair of dark slim shades.
The mother-of-one was photographed next to the Baby singer, who gently held his hand to her waist as they made their way out of the venue.
On the other hand, Justin donned an oversized graphic print T-shirt and baggy denim jeans with purple trainers.
Since tying the knot in 2018, the pair have rarely hidden their affection, and on this night Justin appeared especially protective, rarely letting go of Hailey’s hand.
The outing followed Justin Bieber’s September 4 announcement of a surprise album, with SWAG II landing in the early hours of September 5.