Ex-Astronomer HR Kristin Cabot files for divorce after viral Coldplay scandal

Kristin Cabot has officially called it quits on her already crumbling marriage.
On Saturday, September 6, the Daily Mail reported that the former Astronomer HR executive has filed for divorce from her husband, Andrew Cabot, after her viral Coldplay kiss-cam scandal.
In July, during the British rock band’s concert in Foxborough, Massachusetts, the camera unexpectedly focused on Kristin, who was attending the concert with her company’s CEO, Andy Byron.
Soon after they were caught on camera, the duo showed visible discomfort and immediately separated from each other, sparking rumors of affair and leading Chris Martin to quip, "Either they're having an affair, or they're just very shy."
The incident quickly spread online like a wildfire, resulting in both Kristin and Andy resigning from their positions.
Now, it has been revealed that the former HR executive’s marriage was already on the rocks, and when the shocking kiss-cam controversy surfaced, Andrew Cabot appeared to play it cool.
Speaking to the outlet, Andrew’s ex-wife, Julia Cabot, shared, “I texted Andrew right after it happened, and he said: ‘Her life is nothing to do with me,’ and said they were separating. He’s saying it has nothing to do with him, even though they were married and shared a house. But then, the only thing he cares about is money.”
Julia went on to slam both her ex-husband Andrew and his wife Kristin, saying, “I wouldn’t say he’s husband material. But she doesn’t seem like wife material either.”
According to the paperwork, Kristin Cabot filed for divorce less than a month after the controversy on August 13, 2025.