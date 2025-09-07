JAY-Z lawsuit takes wild turn as accuser drops mental health bombshell

Jay-Z’s lawsuit takes shocking turn after accuser, who previously dropped the case, plead to remain anonymous due to mental health issues.
As reported by All HipHop, the woman, known only as Jane Doe, is requesting the judge to keep her identity sealed after the rapper filed $20 million defamation lawsuit in Alabama federal court.
Her psychiatrist, Dr. John T. Olsen, stated, “From a psychiatric standpoint, the forced disclosure of her identity in this context would have catastrophic consequences for her mental health. Such public exposure would destabilize her current mental health recovery.”
The statement continued, “The impact would likely be severe, with a high risk of exacerbation of her psychiatric symptoms, deterioration of her functioning, and a profound negative effect on her overall prognosis.”
Jane filed a civil suit in October, 2024 and then refiled it in December, accusing Jay-Z and Sean "Diddy" Combs of raping her at the age of 13 after the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.
Both rappers denied the allegations made against them. In February 2025, the case was voluntarily dismissed with prejudice, which means it cannot be refiled.
Later on, Jay-Z filed a defamation suit against Doe and her attorneys, Tony Buzbee and David Fortney.