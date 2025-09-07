Cillian Murphy addresses not starring in Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'

Cillian Murphy has broken silence on not starring in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film, The Odyssey, after working together on numerous blockbusters.
The 49-year-old Irish star has worked with the American director on many hit films including Dunkirk, Oppenheimer, The Dark Knight Rises, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, Inception and Transendence.
During his appearance at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival this weekend to promote his new film, Steve, Cillian shared his thoughts on Christopher’s historical drama.
He told Variety, “Is there a trailer? I have ROMO: ‘Relief of missing out,’. No, I can’t wait to see it. If any director in the world could tackle The Odyssey, it’s going to be Christopher Nolan. I am so excited to see it. He is one in a million. He’s been a huge part of my life as an actor. I can’t wait to see what he does with it.”
The Oscar winner was also asked about the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie, but he was tight-lipped, saying, “Oh, I can’t tell you.”
In the most-awaited film, Matt Damon stars as Odysseus, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Zendaya as Athena, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o and Charlize Theron as Circe.
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is set to release on July 17, 2026.