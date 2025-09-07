Selena Gomez makes big announcement ahead of wedding with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez has made a major announcement regarding her music career ahead of marriage with Benny Blanco.
The Disney alum took to X to share a delightful news with fans after celebrating her Bachelorette trip with close friends in Cabo.
Selena announced, “This is my Revival. Pre-order the Revival 10-Year Anniversary Deluxe Vinyl now. This is the very first time the Revival Deluxe album is available on vinyl and I’m so excited for you to have the entire collection.”
The Only Murders in the Building star is set to release a vinyl edition of Revival for the album’s 10th anniversary.
Her hit album stayed number one on the Billboard 200 for a week after its release on October 9, 2015.
To celebrate the special anniversary, Selena, 33, decided to launch a deluxe vinyl edition, complete with a new album cover.
The hit singles of the album including Good for You, Same Old Love and Hands to Myself all reached the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 upon their release. The vinyl is currently available to pre-order exclusively on Selena’s website.
Notably, the Rare Beauty founder is set to tie the knot with her fiancé Benny. The exact date for nuptial has not been revealed yet.