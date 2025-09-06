Selena Gomez’s new wax figure stuns in iconic VMA gown at Madame Tussauds

Selena Gomez has joined other A-list celebrities at Merlin Entertainments’ Madame Tussauds Orlando with a wax figure.
Just days before the 2025 VMAs, the museum unveiled their new breath-taking wax figure of the Who Says singer, dressed in the stunning red gown that stole the show at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.
The statue featured Gomez wearing a dazzling red beaded floral dress, layered over a corseted nude slip, paired with sparkling diamanté jewelry and strappy red heels
“Selena Gomez is an international icon whose talent, style, and authenticity inspires millions around the world,” said Paul Gould, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Orlando.
He further added, “We’re thrilled to honor her and welcome fans with this striking new wax figure, capturing one of her most memorable MTV VMA red-carpet looks.”
Soon after the statue was unveiled, fans quickly took to social media to share mixed reactions.
While many praised its accuracy, some felt her features were exaggerated, and others admitted that wax figures, in general, are a bit unsettling.
“Wild how the wax figure actually looks more real than Hollywood’s version of her,” one wrote.
While another noted, “Absolutely! The attention to detail they put into these figures is always mind-blowing. Selena's global influence really shows when she's getting these major honors. Fans are going to love taking photos with this!”
"Why do these wax museums keep making figures that look nothing like the celebs—Selena deserves better than a knock-off mannequin," a third expressed.
The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards were significant not only for Selena Gomez’s standout look but also for her win in the Best Afrobeats category for her feature on Rema’s hit Calm Down.