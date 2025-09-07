Coldplay poised for historic £1 billion earnings from 225-Date World Tour

Coldplay could soon cement their place in music history, with their 225-date world tour projected to pull in £1 billion, despite the shadow of recent controversies.
The British band are gearing up for the final night of their 10-date Wembley Stadium run, wrapping up their colossal world tour.
According to the reports, they could make history as the first act to sell over 13 million tickets on a single tour — while taking home a record-breaking £1 billion.
As per Mirror, concert data company Pollstar boss Andy Gensler said, “Although final numbers won't be released until after Wembley, estimates suggest overall ticket sales will hit the 13 million mark.”
Gensler added, “Cumulative grosses have already reached $1.39billion, and London should push it over $1.4billion.”
It is also reported that Coldplay will make around £1billion after the tour ends, and that's before sales from merchandise - which could increase the amount even more.
The earnings would make Coldplay the UK’s highest-grossing live act of all time, surpassing the previous record set by Sir Elton John, whose Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour brought in £718 million.
Notably, Coldplay’s band’s record-breaking tour hasn’t been without controversy.
Just last Sunday, frontman Chris Martin faced backlash after Israeli fans were booed by the crowd, while weeks earlier a ‘kiss cam’ moment at their Foxborough, Massachusetts show exposed an affair between an Astronauts CEO and his head of HR.