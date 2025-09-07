Britney Spears panics over Kevin Federline’s upcoming tell-all memoir

Britney Spears is said to be panicking over Kevin Federline’s tell-all memoir, fearing the former husband might publicly air their private drama.
As per Radaronline, as source revealed that the Womanizer singer vowed to strike back if her ex publicly humiliates her by spilling on their turbulent marriage in his upcoming memoir You Thought You Knew.
The book, launching October 21, promises a look at "fame, fatherhood and the private cost of public life" from one of pop culture’s most misunderstood figures.
A source said, "Britney is beside herself over this tell-all."
An insider revealed: "She knew it was in the works but never thought he'd go through with it or that he could actually write, being a high school dropout. If he decides to get too personal or twist things, she's ready to come out swinging with her own version of events."
The Toxic singer, married to Federline from 2004 to 2007, is desperate to read the book early to “assess the damage.”
"She's desperate to get a copy to see exactly what he's saying. She's convinced it's not going to be pretty. Kevin's been teasing that he's finally telling his side of the story about what it was like being married to her, and that's set off every alarm bell,” the tipster added.
Notably, Britney published her bestselling memoir, The Woman in Me, in October 2023, and "was fairly restrained when she wrote about Kevin.”