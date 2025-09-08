Queen Mary of Denmark visits Chicago for Danish Home inauguration ceremony

Queen Mary of Denmark is touring Chicago to fulfill her international royal duties.
The 53-year-old Danish monarch attended a prestigious royal event at her traditional royal estate, The Danish Home, in Chicago, this week.
Shortly after the royal occasion, the Danish Royal Family turned to their official Instagram account on Sunday, September 7, to share the exclusive photos of the Queen.
In the shared clicks, King Frederik’s life partner was looking unrecognizable as she opted for a white long coat which she paired with black pants and matching heels.
"For more than 130 years, The Danish Home of Chicago has formed a base for older Danes who have emigrated to the Chicago area. An extension of the Danish nursing home has just been completed, and Her Royal Highness Princess Marie participated in the official inauguration of the new wing at The Danish Home," the Royal Family captioned.
During the inauguration ceremony, the prominent member of the Danish Royal Family had a chance to meet the Chief Executive Officer of the royal estate, Scott L. Swanson and chairman of the Danish Home Association Paul Pedersen.
However, King Frederik was noticeably absent from the event.
The Danish Home of Chicago was founded in March 1891 by twelve Danish-immigrant women who wanted to help elderly Danes in Chicago.
This organization was incorporated in October 1891, and they purchased their first building on the current site in Norwood Park the following year.
Since then, it has been serving as the non-profit organization for the people in need.