Lady Gaga gets emotional as she wins Artist of the Year at 2025 MTV VMAs

Lady Gaga was visibly overwhelmed after major VMAs triumph!
The Abracadabra hitmaker, who is scheduled to perform at Madison Square Garden today, September 7, delayed her concert to make a stunning appearance at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) at UBS Arena.
At the prestigious annual music event, the Wednesday star was awarded the Artist of the Year award.
Gearing up to deliver her acceptance speech on stage, Lady Gaga was visibly emotional and bit teary as she pulled out a paper from her pocket to read the speech.
“Getting ready for the show, I thought how much it would mean to me to win this award tonight, and I cannot begin to tell you what this means to me,” the Die with a Smile hitmaker began.
She noted, “I thought about what it means to be rewarded for being an artist, being rewarded for something that is already so rewarding. Being an artist is an attempt to connect the souls of people all over the world. Being an artist is a discipline, a craft meant for reaching into someone’s heart, where it grows its roots and reminding them to dream.”
As she continued the heartwarming speech, Gaga also lovingly mentioned her fiancé, Michael Polansky, dedicating her award to him.
“To my partner in all things, Michael, creating this year with you was a beautiful, beautiful dream, and you have been my partner every step of the way. I dedicate this to you too, my love."
While concluding the speech, the songstress stated, “I wish I could stay and watch all these amazing performances, but I have to go back to Madison Square Garden.”
Lady Gaga is now set to perform a thrilling concert as part of her Mayhem Ball Tour at New York’s MSG at 9:30 pm local time.