Lady Gaga makes heartbreaking announcement after ‘Wednesday’ S2 debut

Lady Gaga has made a heartbreaking announcement after her most-anticipated Wednesday season 2 debut.

Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, September 3, the Abracadabra singer announced that she has cancelled her show in Miami tonight, citing an “extremely strained” voice.

“Hi everyone I am really so so sorry but I need to postpone tonight’s show in Miami,” she wrote.

Gaga went on to share, “During rehearsal last night and my vocal warmup tonight my voice was extremely strained and both my [doctor] and vocal coach have advised me not to go on because of the risk it poses.”

The Joker: Folie à Deux star further added that she doesn’t want to risk long-term or permanent damage to her vocal cords.

There is a significant risk based on all our combined experience with a show like ours and as you know I sing live every night, and even though this was a hard and agonizing decision I would be more afraid of the long term implications on my voice.”

Gaga then extended her heartfelt apologies to her fans for disappointing them and for the inconvenience.

“I am so so sorry. I tried so hard to avoid this. I take serious care of myself to be able to put on this highly demanding show. I love my fans so much. Respect you and hope you can accept my sincere regretful apology. We are trying to reschedule the show as quickly as possible,” she added.

Lady Gaga’s heartbreaking announcement comes after the release of Wednesday season 2 part 2, where she played Rosaline Rotwood, a mysterious professor at Nevermore Academy.

