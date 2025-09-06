Lady Gaga's role in 'Wednesday' hailed as 'crucial' by creators

Lady Gaga stunned Wednesday fans with her show debut in the second part of season 2, for which she spent three days in Ireland.
The Poker Face singer portrayed Rosaline Rotwood, a mythical professor at the Nevermore Academy, who crossed paths with Jenna Ortega's character.
Ahead of her debut in episode 6 of the second instalment, the Wednesday X account described her as "cloaked in mystery with a reputation that precedes her."
Discussing Lady Gaga's character, creator Al Gough noted, "She fits into the world so seamlessly. It's actually a very crucial character for that episode and for the mythology of the show. So to have her do it was fantastic.”
"In terms of planting her character, we wanted to make it something that was embedded in the mythology of Nevermore, and the character of Rosaline Rotwood felt like a natural [one]," creator Miles Millar told Deadline.
In addition to appearing in Season 2, Gaga also wrote a new song for the show, The Dead Dance, which was released along with the arrival of Part 2 on Netflix.
She also released a music video for the track, which was directed by Tim Burton.
Both Gough and Millar told the outlet that the door is wide open for the songstress to return in Season 3.
The show renewal for Season 3 was announced before the premiere of Season 2, with a potential 2027 release date.