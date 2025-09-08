Sabrina Carpenter brings old Hollywood glam to 2025 VMAs in sheer red gown

Sabrina Carpenter brings elegance to everything she wears!
On Sunday, September 7, the Man’s Best Friend hitmaker graced the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) at New York’s UBS Arena with her gorgeous appearance, turning heads in a breathtaking red gown.
For the glittering music awards night, the Espresso crooner slipped into a sheer crimson-colored floor-length custom Valentino lace dress, paired with a blush-pink furry boa draped effortlessly across her arms, channeling the vintage Hollywood glam.
To accessorize her look, Carpenter wore statement jewelry from luxury brand Tiffany & Co. jewelry, and sported gold glitter eyes and mauve-pink lips.
She took her stunning ensemble to the next level with curled hair and a side bang, swapping her usual curtain fringe.
Notably, Carpenter also delivered a thrilling performance on her new track Tears from her seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend, at the glitzy awards gala.
In a video shared on VMAs Instagram account, the Grammy winner was seen rocking the stage in a sparkling white dress adorned with beaded strings. She paired the ensemble with sheer black tights.
Her performance was highlighted by dancers and drag queens – including Honey Balenciaga, Symone, Dashaun Wesley, Richie Shazam, Jewels Sparkles, Lexi Love, Jonte’ Moaning, and Denali.
The star-studded event marks a big night for Sabrina Carpenter, who has eight nominations, including Best Album (Short n’ Sweet), Best Pop Artist, and Video of the Year for Manchild.