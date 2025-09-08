Mariah Carey wins first VMA awards as she returns to MTV event after 20 years

Mariah Carey won her first ever VMA awards as she marked iconic return to the star-studded event after 20 years.
The pop icon received the Video Vanguard Award and her first-ever Moon Person Award, Best R&B for her Type Dangerous music video, at the 2025 MTV VMAs.
While accepting the award from Ariana Grande, Mariah got emotional, "Thank you so much for MTV for giving me the Vanguard Award. I can't believe I'm getting my first VMA tonight. Being here brings back amazing memories, like when I presented LL Cool J for his Vanguard Award.”
She continued, “Or, when Whitney Houston and I opened the show with a faux standoff where we both had our dress, and we were like, 'Try it on me.' It was a moment. Music videos are my way of life, of bringing music to my own life. Many movies visualizing the sheer fantasy of it all.”
The Obsessed crooner also shared a poignant lesson with her fans, "After all this time, I've learned that music evolves, videos evolve, but the fun, that is eternal. Thank you, MTV for playing my videos, and to my fans, the Lambily, I love you so much.”
Mariah also performed a medley of her hits over the years, including Sugar Sweet, Fantasy, Honey, Heartbreaker, Obsessed and It's Like That.
To note, the renowned singer last attended the star-studded event in 2005.