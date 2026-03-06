Jennifer Lopez starrer film to 'Stranger Things': Winners of 2026 GLAAD Media Awards

The 37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, which held in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 5, 2026, is an annual event hosted specially to recognise LGBTQ voices in the entertainment industry.
Hosted by Jonathan Bennett, Jennifer Lopez starrer Kiss of the Spider Woman won the award for Outstanding Film; here’s a complete list of winners of star-studded event:
Outstanding Film – Wide Theatrical Release
Kiss of the Spider Woman (Winner)
Blue Moon
Christy
Clown in a Cornfield
Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale
The History of Sound
I Know What You Did Last Summer
On Swift Horses
Twinless
The Wedding Banquet
Outstanding Film – Limited Theatrical Release
A Nice Indian Boy (Co-Winner)
Plainclothes (Co-Winner)
Cactus Pears
Fairyland
Griffin in Summer
I Wish You All the Best
Ponyboi
The Queen of My Dreams
Sorry, Baby
Young Hearts
Outstanding Film – Streaming or TV
Queen of Coal
10Dance
The Christmas Baby
Echo Valley
Hedda
A Keller Christmas Vacation
Noah’s Arc: The Movie
Oh. What. Fun.
The Old Guard 2
The Parenting
Outstanding Documentary
Come See Me in the Good Light (Winner)
Amy Bradley Is Missing
Enigma
Heightened Scrutiny
I’m Your Venus
In Transit
Love & Rage: Munroe Bergdorf
“A Mother Apart,” POV
Pee-Wee as Himself
Sally
Outstanding New TV Series
Heated Rivalry (Winner)
Boots
Chad Powers
Clean Slate
The Four Seasons
The Hunting Wives
I Love LA
Long Story Short
Mid-Century Modern
Overcompensating
Pluribus
Outstanding Comedy Series
Palm Royale (Winner)
Abbott Elementary
Big Boys
Ghosts
Hacks
Hazbin Hotel
Loot
The Righteous Gemstones
Survival of the Thickest
The Upshaws
Outstanding Drama Series
Stranger Things (Winner)
Brilliant Minds
The Buccaneers
Doctor Who
The Gilded Age
The Last of Us
Power Book III: Raising Kanan
The Sandman
Severance
Yellowjackets
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Wayward (Winner)
The Beast in Me
Chief of War
Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
Hal & Harper
“Hotel Reverie," Black Mirror
Lost Boys and Fairies
Mr Loverman
Nine Perfect Strangers
Prime Target
Outstanding Reality Program
Southern Hospitality (Winner)
Back to the Frontier
House on Fire
Jay & Pamela
June Farms
Love on the Spectrum
Next Gen NYC
Selling Sunset
Southern Charm
The Ultimatum: Queer Love
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Traitors (Winner)
American Ninja Warrior
The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans
Dancing with the Stars
Finding Mr. Christmas
I Kissed a Boy
I Kissed a Girl
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Voice
Outstanding Children's Programming
Firebuds (Winner)
Be@rbrick
“Ghost Town," Mermicorno: Starfall
"No Wrong Way to Be You,” Sesame Street
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures
Outstanding Kids & Family Programming – Live Action
XO, Kitty (Winner)
Goosebumps: The Vanishing
Jane
School Spirits
“Selamiut,” Washington Black
Outstanding Kids & Family Programming - Animated
Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake (Winner)
The Bravest Knight
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory
Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
Outstanding Music Artist
Young Miko, Do Not Disturb (Winner)
Conan Gray, Wishbone
Durand Bernarr, BLOOM
Elton John & Brandi Carlile, Who Believes in Angels
Ethel Cain, Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You
G Flip, Dream Ride
Lady Gaga, MAYHEM
Maren Morris, DREAMSICLE
Reneé Rapp, Bite Me
Ty Herndon, THIRTY, Vol. 1
Outstanding Broadway Production
Liberation, by Bess Wohl (Winner)
Oedipus, by Robert Icke
Purpose, by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
Redwood, book by Tina Landau, music by Kate Diaz
Smash, book by Rick Elice and Bob Martin, music and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman
Outstanding Podcast
Handsome Podcast (Winner)
Bald & The Beautiful
Las Culturistas
The Daily Beans Podcast
Outlaws with TS Madison
The Read
Shut Up Evan
So True with Caleb Hearon
Tactful Pettiness
We Can Do Hard Things
Outstanding Podcast Episode
Chappell Roan: Are People Scared of Me?, Call Her Daddy (Co-Winner)
Straight Panic, Gay Excellence, I've Had It, Podcast One (Co-Winner)
All-American Grift: We Investigated Trump’s Favorite Sports Troll, Pablo Torre Finds Out
Carl Nassib, The Pivot Podcast
Dispatches from the Living Memory of Trans People of Color, Code Switch
SERIAL KILLER: The Doodler, Crime Junkie
Reneé Rapp, Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode
Guest Host Alan Cumming on Attacks Against the Trans Community & Bringing Kindness Back in America by Jimmy Kimmel Live
Greg Mathis Jr. Opens Up About Living As His Authentic by Self Tamron Hall
JHud Surprises Black Gay Weddings Founders with Special Anniversary Gift by The Jennifer Hudson Show
Kelly Clarkson Celebrates Trans Day of Visibility With ‘TRANSA’ Creator Massima Bell by The Kelly Clarkson Show
Las Culturistas Culture Awards
New York Pride Week and Corporate Sponsors Pull Back by Trump by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Trans Athletes by Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Transgender Soldiers Explain Why Trump’s Military Ban Is Bogus by The Daily Show