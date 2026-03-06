News
Jennifer Lopez starrer film to 'Stranger Things': Winners of 2026 GLAAD Media Awards

37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards were held in Los Angeles

The 37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, which held in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 5, 2026, is an annual event hosted specially to recognise LGBTQ voices in the entertainment industry.

Hosted by Jonathan Bennett, Jennifer Lopez starrer Kiss of the Spider Woman won the award for Outstanding Film; here’s a complete list of winners of star-studded event:

Outstanding Film – Wide Theatrical Release

Kiss of the Spider Woman (Winner)

Blue Moon

Christy

Clown in a Cornfield

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale

The History of Sound

I Know What You Did Last Summer

On Swift Horses

Twinless

The Wedding Banquet

Outstanding Film – Limited Theatrical Release

A Nice Indian Boy (Co-Winner)

Plainclothes (Co-Winner)

Cactus Pears

Fairyland

Griffin in Summer

I Wish You All the Best

Ponyboi

The Queen of My Dreams

Sorry, Baby

Young Hearts

Outstanding Film – Streaming or TV

Queen of Coal

10Dance

The Christmas Baby

Echo Valley

Hedda

A Keller Christmas Vacation

Noah’s Arc: The Movie

Oh. What. Fun.

The Old Guard 2

The Parenting

Outstanding Documentary

Come See Me in the Good Light (Winner)

Amy Bradley Is Missing

Enigma

Heightened Scrutiny

I’m Your Venus

In Transit

Love & Rage: Munroe Bergdorf

“A Mother Apart,” POV

Pee-Wee as Himself

Sally

Outstanding New TV Series

Heated Rivalry (Winner)

Boots

Chad Powers

Clean Slate

The Four Seasons

The Hunting Wives

I Love LA

Long Story Short

Mid-Century Modern

Overcompensating

Pluribus

Outstanding Comedy Series

Palm Royale (Winner)

Abbott Elementary

Big Boys

Ghosts

Hacks

Hazbin Hotel

Loot

The Righteous Gemstones

Survival of the Thickest

The Upshaws

Outstanding Drama Series

Stranger Things (Winner)

Brilliant Minds

The Buccaneers

Doctor Who

The Gilded Age

The Last of Us

Power Book III: Raising Kanan

The Sandman

Severance

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Wayward (Winner)

The Beast in Me

Chief of War

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

Hal & Harper

“Hotel Reverie," Black Mirror

Lost Boys and Fairies

Mr Loverman

Nine Perfect Strangers

Prime Target

Outstanding Reality Program

Southern Hospitality (Winner)

Back to the Frontier

House on Fire

Jay & Pamela

June Farms

Love on the Spectrum

Next Gen NYC

Selling Sunset

Southern Charm

The Ultimatum: Queer Love

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Traitors (Winner)

American Ninja Warrior

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans

Dancing with the Stars

Finding Mr. Christmas

I Kissed a Boy

I Kissed a Girl

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Voice

Outstanding Children's Programming

Firebuds (Winner)

Be@rbrick

“Ghost Town," Mermicorno: Starfall

"No Wrong Way to Be You,” Sesame Street

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming – Live Action

XO, Kitty (Winner)

Goosebumps: The Vanishing

Jane

School Spirits

“Selamiut,” Washington Black

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming - Animated

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake (Winner)

The Bravest Knight

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

Outstanding Music Artist

Young Miko, Do Not Disturb (Winner)

Conan Gray, Wishbone

Durand Bernarr, BLOOM

Elton John & Brandi Carlile, Who Believes in Angels

Ethel Cain, Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You

G Flip, Dream Ride

Lady Gaga, MAYHEM

Maren Morris, DREAMSICLE

Reneé Rapp, Bite Me

Ty Herndon, THIRTY, Vol. 1

Outstanding Broadway Production

Liberation, by Bess Wohl (Winner)

Oedipus, by Robert Icke

Purpose, by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

Redwood, book by Tina Landau, music by Kate Diaz

Smash, book by Rick Elice and Bob Martin, music and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

Outstanding Podcast

Handsome Podcast (Winner)

Bald & The Beautiful

Las Culturistas

The Daily Beans Podcast

Outlaws with TS Madison

The Read

Shut Up Evan

So True with Caleb Hearon

Tactful Pettiness

We Can Do Hard Things

Outstanding Podcast Episode

Chappell Roan: Are People Scared of Me?, Call Her Daddy (Co-Winner)

Straight Panic, Gay Excellence, I've Had It, Podcast One (Co-Winner)

All-American Grift: We Investigated Trump’s Favorite Sports Troll, Pablo Torre Finds Out

Carl Nassib, The Pivot Podcast

Dispatches from the Living Memory of Trans People of Color, Code Switch

SERIAL KILLER: The Doodler, Crime Junkie

Reneé Rapp, Good Hang with Amy Poehler

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode

Guest Host Alan Cumming on Attacks Against the Trans Community & Bringing Kindness Back in America by Jimmy Kimmel Live

Greg Mathis Jr. Opens Up About Living As His Authentic by Self Tamron Hall

JHud Surprises Black Gay Weddings Founders with Special Anniversary Gift by The Jennifer Hudson Show

Kelly Clarkson Celebrates Trans Day of Visibility With ‘TRANSA’ Creator Massima Bell by The Kelly Clarkson Show

Las Culturistas Culture Awards

New York Pride Week and Corporate Sponsors Pull Back by Trump by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Trans Athletes by Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Transgender Soldiers Explain Why Trump’s Military Ban Is Bogus by The Daily Show

